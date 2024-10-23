Balance test: You can get a good eye cream for little money

Saldo tested 10 eye creams. The top marks went to inexpensive skincare products. Expensive counterparts, on the other hand, including three natural cosmetic products, scored unsatisfactory.

The Swiss consumer magazine Saldo scrutinised ten eye creams. The result: quality and price do not go hand in hand. The creams were tested on ten women aged between 27 and 63. The focus was on the needs of the sensitive under-eye area. According to Saldo, the skin under our eyes is up to four times thinner than on other parts of the body. What's more, it contains fewer sebaceous glands and fat, which is why it can dry out more quickly. Various measurements were therefore used in the test procedure to determine the moisturising power of the creams. In addition, attention was paid to whether the products contained problematic substances that could lead to allergic reactions in sensitive people, for example.

The results

The "Q10 Intense Vitamin E Eye Contour Cream" from Lidl's own brand Cien (score 6) and the "Q10+ Anti-Aging Eye Cream" from I Am (score 5.9) were awarded top marks. Both moisturise the skin very well. Neither contains substances with an increased allergy potential.

Nivea's "Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Power Firming Eye Cream" (score 5.3) and the "Revitalising Firming Eye Cream" from Zoé (score 4.9) received a good. They also do not contain any substances with increased allergy potential.

Eye care Availability unknown NIVEA Q10plus Crème, 15 ml 4.1 8

Eye care Availability unknown NIVEA Q10plus Crème, 15 ml 4.1 8

Sufficient are Lavera's "Basis Sensitiv Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream Q10" (score 4.7) and the "Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream" from Coop Well Beauté (score 4.6). No substances with increased allergy potential were found here either.

Eye care Availability unknown Lavera Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream Q10 basis sensitiv Cream 15 ml

Eye care Availability unknown Lavera Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream Q10 basis sensitiv Cream 15 ml

Four creams were rated as insufficient. Including the three most expensive. L'Oréal's "Revitalift Laser X3" (grade 3.7) and Dr Hauschka's eye cream (grade 3.7) came seventh. While the latter moisturises the skin well, there are deductions for the allergenic substance geraniol. Right behind in ninth place: Weleda's "Smoothing Eye Cream with Wild Rose" (score 3.3). Although it does not contain any critical substances relevant to the test, it does not moisturise sufficiently. The "Hydro Eye Cream" from Coop Naturaline brought up the rear (score 3.2). It contains limonene and linalool. According to the Scientific Committee for Consumer Safety, many people have an allergic reaction to these substances.

Eye care Availability unknown L'Oréal Paris L'Oreal - Revitalift Laser X3 Advanced Anti-Age Eye Cream Under Eyes 15Ml 15 ml Eye care available in a few days EUR 29,42 EUR 2353,60 / 1l Dr. Hauschka Daily Hydrating Eye Cream Crème, 12.50 ml, Day 5.0 3 Eye care Availability unknown Weleda Wild Rose 10 ml 5.0 2

You can find the full report from Saldo here.