News + Trends 5

Barbie appoints LeBron James as the first "Kenbassador"

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 10.4.2025

Barbie gets celebrity support: basketball legend LeBron James becomes the brand's first official "Kenbassador". Mattel wants to promote diversity and modernise the classic Ken image.

Mattel is setting another example for diversity at Barbie: In a recent press release, the company introduced NBA legend LeBron James as the brand's first "Kenbassador". With this initiative, Barbie wants to reinterpret the role of Ken and put a stronger focus on male role models.

LeBron James presents his own Barbie doll: The NBA star is the brand's first official «Kenbassador».

Source: Mattel

"As an adult, I know how important it is for young people to have positive role models they can look up to," LeBron James is quoted as saying in the press release. "That's why it's a great honour for me to partner with Barbie to launch the Kenbassadors doll."

Detailed design: The LeBron James doll wears his foundation's «We Are Family» shirt and a jacket with personal symbols, among other things.

Source: Mattel

The LeBron James doll is part of the "Barbie Signature" collection. She wears a customised uniform jacket over the well-known "We Are Family" T-shirt of the LeBron James Family Foundation. The outfit is complemented by Nike Terminator High sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a belt bag, a watch and the signature "I Promise" ribbon.

Back view with a statement: The jacket of the LeBron James mannequin reads «Just a Kid from Akron» - a reference to his hometown in Ohio.

Source: Mattel

The patches on the jacket represent formative stages in the athlete's life: a "We Are Family" patch as a reference to his foundation, his legendary jersey number 23 and an Ohio patch as a reminder of his origins. The doll with beard and tattoos is also visually modelled on the real-life look of LeBron James.

Available from April 2025: The LeBron James Kenbassador doll is part of the Barbie Signature collection.

Source: Mattel

The Barbie Signature LeBron James Kenbassadors doll will be available from Mattel Creations from Monday 14 April 2025 at 09:00. It is not yet clear whether the Barbie doll will also be available at Galaxus.

Which other personalities could become part of the Kenbassador range in the future is still unclear. What do you think: Is the LeBron James doll a successful step towards more diversity at Barbie? Which stars would you like to see as the next Kenbassador?

Header image: Mattel

I like this article! 5 people like this article







