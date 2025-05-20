Natalie Hemengül
10

Beauty sponges undercover: are these models even practical?

Natalie Hemengül
21.5.2025
Translation: machine translated
Pictures: Natalie Hemengül

Is that ... a sponge? Newer models of this practical beauty tool are barely recognisable as such. With these designs, you have to look twice.

How would you draw a make-up sponge? I assume you have the standard egg model in mind. One side is pointed, the other is round or bevelled:

At this year's Cosmoprof in Bologna, one of the world's leading trade fairs for the cosmetics industry, the tools used to apply foundation evenly were of course also represented. However, the otherwise rather uniform sponges stood out with their quirky designs. In addition to surprising colour combinations and unusual shapes, there were also numerous fruit and vegetable imitations.

Practical? I very much doubt it.

Or am I leaning too far out of the window with my assessment? After all, I haven't tried any of these parts. But I might soon, because the Essence brand has just launched a fruity set of three as part of its «Juicy Bomb Party» collection: Lemon, Melon and Strawberry. And although I celebrate Essence for exactly these kinds of «experiments» in their product range, I prefer to stick to the classics when it comes to sponges. But I'm still excited to see which creations will be flushed onto the market in the coming months.

A tomato for my face? I'm not convinced. Exhibitor: Taikone Technologies
In addition to the standard egg format, there were many new designs at this stand. Exhibitor: Taikone Technologies
What is your opinion on the fancy sponges?

Header image: Natalie Hemengül

Natalie Hemengül
