Bethesda presents "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion" remake in Unreal Engine 5

Domagoj Belancic

Bethesda surprises its fans and announces a remake of the classic role-playing game "Oblivion". And the best thing about it: the game is now available to play.

The rumours about a remake of the fourth «The Elder Scrolls» game have come true. In a livestream, Bethesda has now dropped the bombshell and announced a new edition of «Oblivion». You won't have to wait long for the new trip to Cyrodiil - the game is available now (!) for Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.

You can see the entire presentation in the video embedded below. Below I have summarised all the important information.

Who is developing «The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered»?

The support studio Virtuos in Paris, rather than Bethesda itself, is responsible for the new edition. According to Bethesda, they had been looking for a competent partner for a long time and found one in Virtuos.

The developers at Virtuos are big Oblivion fans.

In recent years, Virtuos has worked on various AAA games in various functions - including the «Call of Duty» series, the «Horizon» games and «Hogwarts Legacy». The studio is currently helping with the spiritual «Bioshock» sequel «Judas» and «Dune: Awakening», among others.

Bethesda itself confirmed as part of the announcement that the studio is hard at work on «The Elder Scrolls VI».

Original (left) and remaster (right).

What was changed in the remaster?

The new edition is not actually a remaster, but a complete remake of the classic role-playing game. It was developed in Unreal Engine 5 and, according to developer studio Virtuos, every asset and character model was created from scratch. The detailed game world now features a dynamic real-time lighting system.

Original...

... and remaster

The facial animations of the characters have been completely reworked with a new lip-sync system.

The characters have been reworked from the ground up. However, the facial animations are still not really smooth.

The gameplay has also been tweaked. The basic framework of the classic «Oblivion» game experience remains and is supplemented with modern influences. For example, the levelling has been revised and is now a mixture of the «Oblivion» and «Skyrim» systems. The battles should feel more dynamic. This is partly due to the new game physics - the bodies of the opponents react realistically to blows and spells. Blood and other particle effects as well as new vibration options with controllers also give the player more feedback.

The battles have more oomph thanks to new physics.

The third-person perspective has also been completely overhauled. It now offers all the functions that the first-person perspective offers. The controls are intended to be reminiscent of modern Bethesda titles - i.e. «Starfield». After much debate, the development studio has also decided to include a sprint function in the game.

Better controls, faster character.

The entire menu navigation has also been given a new, modern look. The sound design has also been completely overhauled with additional sound effects during battles and new dialogue for all races.

What content is included in «The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered»?

The remaster includes the main game and all add-ons («Shivering Isles», «Knights of the Nine»). There is also a deluxe version. You can see its contents in the overview:

