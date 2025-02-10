News + Trends 34 8

Bigme launches Android smartphone with an e-ink display

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 10.2.2025

Long battery life and ideal for reading longer texts: The Bigme HiBreak Pro is a small e-reader with smartphone technology and an Android operating system.

The Chinese manufacturer has been working on the topic of e-ink displays for 15 years. These are primarily known to us from e-readers, but Bigme also uses them for computer screens, tablets and smartphones.

How an e-ink display works This technology is mainly familiar to us from e-readers and is based on electronic ink. It consists of small capsules with particles that move to the top depending on their polarity and are therefore visible. The big advantage: the static screen display does not require electricity

The Bigme HiBreak Pro now presented is already the second generation of a mobile phone with an e-ink display. Compared to its predecessor, the smartphone features in particular have been greatly improved.

Android 14 and a decent processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 is a reasonably up-to-date mid-range processor that is also used by Samsung in the A34, for example. This enables Android 14 and therefore all current apps to run. The predecessor used a much weaker processor and only ran Android 11. The processor is equipped with 8 gigabytes (GB) of RAM and the manufacturer has also provided 256 GB of storage space.

Thanks to Android 14, all current apps run - but only in black and white.

Source: Lorenz Keller

Other new features: 5G mobile communications, a fingerprint scanner and NFC for wireless payment. All of this is actually a matter of course, but has been missing until now. The camera has also been upgraded: the Bigme HiBreak Pro now has a 20-megapixel sensor, which promises reasonably usable images. However, you still shouldn't expect miracles from the five-megapixel selfie cam.

At 4500 mAh, the battery is significantly larger than the HiBreak without Pro with 3300 mAh. This should noticeably extend the battery life even further. Although the manufacturer does not provide any specific details, the predecessor already had active screen times of up to 12 hours. You can charge the battery via cable with 18 watts.

E-Ink screen also for videos

The unique selling point is and remains the screen with e-ink technology. This now measures 6.13 inches instead of 5.84 inches, and the pixel density is also slightly higher than before. However, you will have to do without a colour display - apps are only displayed in black and white. A backlight ensures that the screen is also visible in the dark.

The display is free from blue light and flickering, making it particularly easy on the eyes - ideal for texts or static websites. But scrolling should also be reasonably smooth. It is even possible to play videos with a maximum frame rate of 21 frames per second.

The screen is ideal for anyone who reads a lot of emails, websites or texts on their mobile.

Source: Lorenz Keller

The smartphone is primarily intended for anyone who wants or needs to read a lot while travelling. The manufacturer has built in numerous special functions for this purpose. For example, you can easily change the font size and spacing and switch on a night mode. White letters are then displayed on a black background. Texts can also be translated directly into spoken language or another language. You can also mark or comment on passages in texts directly.

The HiBreak Pro can already be pre-ordered on the manufacturer's website at a price of 439 dollars. Whether and when it will come to Europe is still unclear.

Bigme is not the only manufacturer to combine e-ink and smartphone. For example, Onyx announced the Boox Palma 2 with similar features at the end of 2024, which is already available in our shop. However, you will have to do without mobile phone and telephone functions.

Header image: Bigme

