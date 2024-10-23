Onyx presents the successor to its e-reader in smartphone format

Onyx is giving its smallest e-reader a new edition. The Boox Palma 2 is equipped with a faster processor. A fingerprint sensor has also been added. However, not much has happened to the new e-reader with colour display, the Note Air4 C.

The Onyx Boox Palma 2 impresses with its compact size of 6.13 inches and a weight of 170 grams. This format corresponds to a small smartphone these days. Like its predecessor Boox Palma, the new version has an E-Ink-Carta 1200 screen with a resolution of 1648 × 824 pixels. This displays content in a paper-like manner and requires far less power than OLED, for example.

The new Boox Palma 2 is equipped with a faster octa-core processor. The device has six gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of internal memory. The 16 MP rear camera from its predecessor can also be found on the Boox Palma 2, which is intended less for pretty photos and more for scanning documents.

As in the Boox Palma, there is also space for a 3950 mAh battery. Once again, you get the practical additional button, the purpose of which you can determine yourself. What's really new is the fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.

While the predecessor was still equipped with Android 11, Android 13 is now being used. Android 15 is currently being rolled out. The compatibility with the Google Play Store is practical. This means you can download your favourite e-reader app.

The Onyx Boox Palma 2 in black with scope of delivery.

Source: Boox

The Boox Palma 2 is available in black or white for just under 300 euros (RRP). This is the same price as its predecessor when it was released. You can pre-order it already on the US manufacturer's website. When exactly it will come to us is still being clarified.

Onyx Boox Note Air4 C with a few improvements

Onyx is also improving its colourful e-reader with note function. The new Note Air4 C is 10.3 inches in size, weighs 420 grams and has a Kaleido 3 colour e-ink display. This is the latest version of the colourful e-reader technology. The resolution remains the same as its predecessor. For black and white content, the resolution is 2480 × 1860 pixels (300 ppi), while the e-reader displays colour content at 1240 × 930 pixels (150 ppi).

According to Onyx, the new Qualcomm SoC is up to 50 per cent faster than its predecessor's SoC. The refresh rate has also improved. The e-reader has Wacom technology for pen recognition. This means that it recognises different pressure levels when drawing and writing.

The Note Air4 C with colour display and pen recognition.

Source: Boox

The e-reader comes with Android 13 and is said to offer a new, tablet-like user interface. This should make it easier to organise apps. Its predecessor had a somewhat chaotic display. Otherwise, the Note Air3 C already had some strengths

You can get the Note Air4 C for just under 550 euros (RRP) including stylus. Here, too, it will be a while before it reaches us.