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Carpenter
News + Trends
30

Black instead of yellow: Kärcher's new sweeper is "greener"

Stephan Lamprecht
28.3.2026
Translation: machine translated

Kärcher presents the "S 4 Twin" sweeper in a black design and made from recycled plastic.

Kärcher without yellow? Almost. The «S 4 Twin Go!Further» comes onto the market in black. Only a few colour accents are reminiscent of the classic brand colour.

Special model with gripper and recycled content

The appliance is part of the new «Go!Further» series. All plastic parts of the machine are made from 30 per cent recycled plastic. This does not apply to any accessories included. In this case, it is a gripper for rubbish lying around that the machine cannot pick up. The tongs can be attached directly to the push bar.

Familiar technology with a special finish

The sweeper «S 4 Twin» with its two side brushes forms the basis. Apart from the gripper, Kärcher has not changed anything in terms of technology or equipment. The sweeping width is 68 centimetres and the waste bin holds 20 litres.

The tool-free interchangeability of the side brushes and the infinitely variable height adjustment of the push handle are also unchanged.

Kärcher sells the «S 4 Twin Go!Further» via all its sales channels. If you register the appliance in the Kärcher app within the first four weeks of purchase, the warranty is extended by one year free of charge.

«Go!Further»: a campaign with a social background

In the product campaign «Go!Further», Kärcher offers appliances from the «Home & Garden» and «Professional» ranges with recycled plastic components. The company also wants to support the construction of four constructed wetlands via the «Global Nature Fund» (GNF) in 2026. The next product in the special edition has already been announced: the wet/dry vacuum cleaner «WD 4 S».

Header image: Carpenter

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Stephan Lamprecht
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Stephan.Lamprecht@galaxus.de

Hamburg local, bookworm, and ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering around with my smart home setup. I love DIY, the outdoors, fashion, and cosmetics.

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