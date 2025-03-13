News + Trends 1 0

Blooming galaxies and mysterious wrecks: Ravensburger's play worlds in spring

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 13.3.2025

From galactic flower worlds and Indonesian rainforests to mysterious audio adventures and Minecraft labyrinths, Ravensburger has new products for the whole family.

The games publisher Ravensburger has published a whole list of new products. Between completely new game ideas, the continuation of a popular series and a well-known licence, I have picked out four exciting games.

Galactic gardening

In "Gloomies", players take on the role of little creatures from a distant galaxy who have a special passion for colourful flowers. The family game is designed for two to four people aged 10 and over.

"Gloomies" is divided into two phases: In the cultivation phase, players plant colourful wooden flowers in the free holes on the playing field by playing cards from their hand. Depending on the flower they plant, they receive bonuses such as stardust, extra moves or orders for the second phase.

The first scoring phase is followed by the harvest phase, in which the previously played cards are reshuffled. Now it's all about harvesting flowers and scoring points with them - either by fulfilling orders or collecting as many flowers as possible. A strategic game that requires foresighted action.

Gloomies

Source: Ravensburger

is all about galactic blossoms.

"Hutan" requires tactical skill

"Hutan" - Indonesian for "jungle" - is a laying game for one to four people aged 9 and over. A rainforest full of magnolias, orchids, kapok trees, palm trees and various animals such as Sumatran tigers, hornbills and orangutans is created on the game table.

Players start with blank landscape boards consisting of different sized areas. Over nine rounds, the aim is to fill these boards with life - level by level.

The Hutan laying game takes you into the jungle

Source: Ravensburger

First, colourful flowers are planted, whereby new flowers must always grow next to existing ones. Only flowers of one colour may be planted in each area, otherwise you risk losing points. Planting more flowers of the same colour creates trees, which are the habitat for various animals.

There are special cards and special challenges for advanced players.

The Titanic Affair - audio mystery to puzzle through

The audio mystery series "Echoes" is getting a ninth case with "The Titanic Affair". The special thing about the game series is that it largely dispenses with visual representations - instead, the game world is created using sound, music and speech.

This new case is about the Titanic. After its sinking, the body of a young steward who worked on the ship under a false name is recovered. The players have to solve the mystery surrounding this man and need memory, deductive skills and a good ear to do so.

What's the story behind the fate of the Titanic's steward?

Source: Ravensburger

With 24 illustrated cards and the free "Echoes" app (for iOS and Android), players can listen to the sounds and conversations. The game is divided into six chapters and offers two game variants with different levels of difficulty.

"Echoes - The Titanic Affair" is designed for one to four players aged 14 and over and joins previously published cases such as "The Oracle", "Dracula's Legacy" and "The Dancer".

Minecraft Labyrinth: a classic in a new guise

A new interpretation of the popular classic game "The Crazy Labyrinth", which has been on the market for many years, is offered by Ravensburger with "Minecraft Labyrinth". This family game immerses players in the well-known Minecraft world.

The Minecraft Labyrinth

Source: Ravensburger

Players navigate through a maze that is constantly changing and try to find a certain number of figures and objects. The aim is to reach the destination shown on their map as quickly as possible. A special feature is the pickaxe, which can be used to dismantle a closed wall. This clears the way for a shortcut. The game is suitable for two to four people aged 7 and over.

Header image: Ravensburger

