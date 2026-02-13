News + Trends 7 1

Bluebrixx realises the junkyard of the three ??? as a clamp building block set

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 13.2.2026

Justus, Peter and Bob's caravan comes as a building kit. Bluebrixx brings the legendary headquarters of the Three Question Marks back to life with over 3000 parts, including a hidden entrance and lots of junkyard details.

The German building block manufacturer Bluebrixx is expanding its licensed product range for the Three?? with a new flagship: the Scrapyard Centre. With 3089 pieces, it is one of the largest sets in the series (set number 108497) that Bluebrixx has ever released under the Three Question Mark licence.

The legendary caravan in which Justus Jonas, Peter Shaw and Bob Andrews plan their cases and analyse clues takes centre stage. It is surrounded by typical junkyard elements.

Detective work between rust and relics

The construction is based on the descriptions in the radio plays and books. You not only build the caravan, but also embed it in an authentic setting of junk and scrap metal. Old car parts, crates, shelves, fridges and even a grandfather clock bring the «used goods centre T. Jonas» to life.

The top view without caravan shows the dense development and multitude of details of the scrap yard centre.

Source: Bluebrixx / YouTube

Bluebrixx integrates the legendary secret entrances to the headquarters: Whether you enter the headquarters through the «tunnel two» or the «back gate» is up to your imagination.

Inside, you can expect an enormous amount of detail in a very small space. You'll find the usual equipment of the detectives: laboratory corner, archive and the famous periscope with which the three friends monitor the surroundings. For connoisseurs of the series, the set hides numerous Easter eggs and allusions to classic cases that only reveal their story during construction.

So that you can start the investigation straight away, the manufacturer includes the three detectives as minifigures. Justus Jonas, Peter Shaw and Bob Andrews are modelled on their role models, with Justus carrying a magnifying glass and his beloved chocolate in true style.

Justus Jonas, Peter Shaw and Bob Andrews are part of the set as play figures.

Source: Bluebrixx / YouTube

With a length of 46.3 centimetres, a width of 29.1 centimetres and a height of 15.2 centimetres, the finished model will take up a prominent place on your shelf. The dimensions are roughly equivalent to an A3 page, excluding the height of course. Regardless of whether you are recreating scenes or using it purely as a display piece.

Includes over 100 printed bricks

A special feature of the set are the more than 100 printed pieces. These can be found on the walls of the scrapyard in the form of graffiti. The set therefore completely dispenses with stickers and instead relies on prints, which improves the longevity and appearance.

The junkyard centre is the first of a total of four planned models, which together will make up a complete junkyard diorama. Bluebrixx has already announced the other modules: the entrance gate with Uncle Titus' pickup truck, the Jonas family home and Uncle Titus' workshop. This means that collectors can gradually complete the terrain and expand their diorama piece by piece.

Parallel to the junkyard headquarters, Bluebrixx is launching another set of the three question marks on the market: Morton's luxury limousine.

Header image: Bluebrixx / YouTube

