Roller, mop and mop plate: Roborock launches three new top models at once

Lorenz Keller 21.1.2026

With the Saros 20, Qrevo Curv 2 Flow and Saros 20 Sonic models, Roborock shows just how different modern mopping can be. Mops, rollers or vibrating plates - with advantages and disadvantages depending on the household.

Roborock unveiled three new robot hoovers at the CES tech fair in Las Vegas. Now there are new details about the models, including the market launch in Europe and Switzerland.

The Saros 20 climbs higher - even on carpets

The Chinese manufacturer offers three different mop systems in the three models. The Saros 20 comes with two classic, round mops that are washed in the base station. The advantage: one mop can be extended to the side to clean corners and edges better. The robot itself is also more compact. The Saros 20 is just under eight centimetres high - the competition with a mop roller measures one to two centimetres more. Depending on the furniture, this difference can be decisive.

Roborock has also improved the climbing system. The new model can now overcome single thresholds of up to 4.5 centimetres and double thresholds of up to 8.5 centimetres, compared to three plus one centimetre for its predecessor. Roborock relies on a new system that pushes the robot over the obstacle with small additional legs. These also help to prevent it from getting stuck.

The Saros 20 is flatter than many of its competitors.

Source: Roborock

The housing can also be lifted up to vacuum carpets. At the same time, the brush is pressed downwards, directly onto the textile surface. Carpets up to three centimetres high should be cleaned well. Roborock specifies the suction power as 35,000 pascals.

The manufacturer has also redesigned the base station. The mops and the station itself are cleaned with water heated to 100 degrees, after which the mops are dried with air heated to 55 degrees. The dust bag can also be dried with air.

The robot supplies the mops with warm water during cleaning. If they are not needed, for example when vacuuming the carpets, they can be stored in the base station.

The Saros 20 is expected to arrive in our shop in the first quarter of 2026, prices are still unknown.

The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is the first Roborock with a roller

For the first time, Roborock is now also using a roller to mop the floor. As with Dreame, Ecovacs and the like, this is supplied with fresh water in the robot and the dirty water is removed directly and collected in a waste water tank. When the cleaning assistant moves over carpets, the damp roll is lifted by 1.5 centimetres and automatically covered.

At 27 centimetres, the roller is quite wide. It can be extended to the side for corners and edges and, according to the manufacturer, is designed to clean the floor with up to 15 Newtons of pressure. This is significantly more than the 6 Newtons of the previous model with the round mops.

The Curv 2 Flow sucks less powerfully, but has a mop roller.

Source: Roborock

The suction power of 20,000 pascals is significantly lower than that of the Saros 20, which also shows the different positioning: The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is primarily designed for hard floors, while the Saros 20 is for households with carpet.

As with the other Curv models, the base station has a rounded shape. It offers hot water cleaning at 75 degrees, after which the mop roll is dried with warm air at 55 degrees.

What is also missing compared to the Saros 20: The Curv cannot climb, and it relies on an older, potentially less accurate navigation system.

The Qrevo Curv 2 Flow is expected to arrive in our shop in the first quarter of 2026, prices are still unknown.

Saros 20 Sonic comes with wiper plate as before

The third model is reminiscent of the Saros 20 in terms of its features, but instead of two rotating mops, it has a large vibrating plate to mop the floor. It is astonishing that Roborock continues to rely on this technology, even though it has performed significantly worse than mops or textile rollers in many tests.

The Sonic climbs over obstacles 4.5 to 8.5 centimetres high.

Source: Roborock

Why is that? Even a close look at the press material doesn't quite make that clear. Perhaps because the Sonic combines features that are not possible with other systems. Like the Saros 20, the robot is only just under eight centimetres high, but the plate can still clean at high pressure. 14 Newtons is almost as much as with the roller - and significantly more than with the mops

The textile-covered plate vibrates 4000 times per minute. And it can be extended to the side to clean edges and corners.

The suction power of 35,000 pascals is as high as that of the normal Saros 20, and the climbing capabilities of 4.5 to 8.5 centimetres, the carpet cleaning system and the dock with 100-degree hot water cleaning are also identical.

The Saros 20 Sonic is expected to arrive in our shop at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026, prices are still unknown.

Header image: Roborock

