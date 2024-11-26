Bluesky: New social media favourite already in the EU's sights

The Bluesky social network is currently experiencing an enormous increase in users. However, this has also brought the European Union onto the scene. Apparently, Bluesky is not complying with the rules of the Digital Services Act.

The new trendsetter Bluesky is being criticised: As the Financial Times reports, Bluesky is not complying with certain transparency obligations that the company would be obliged to fulfil under the Digital Services Act (DSA). This is at least the assessment of the EU Commission.

For the time being, the member states should take action

According to the DSA, platforms that can be used in the EU must provide certain information about the operator and user numbers. The latter is primarily because a platform with 45 million or more daily users becomes a so-called VLOP (very large online platform), which is subject to even stricter requirements. The platforms must also provide a contact person for the EU.

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey founded Bluesky.

Source: Shutterstock

This information must be published on a dedicated website, according to a spokesperson in Brussels. This is not the case with Bluesky.

No VLOP yet, but still in default

Bluesky is only halfway to becoming a VLOP (around 22 million daily users). Nevertheless, the transparency rules also apply to smaller companies. The only difference is that the EU Commission is not yet taking action itself. It is delegating this task to the DSA coordinators. Each EU member state has appointed such a coordinator. These coordinators must now take action - in Germany, for example, this is the Federal Network Agency.

Alternative to X

The social media platform Bluesky was founded in 2019 by former Twitter boss Jack Dorsey. The portal currently has an enormous influx of users. The service, which works in a similar way to Elon Musk's X platform, has reported an increase in daily users of around 300 per cent since the US election. The platform currently has around 22 million users. Should Bluesky one day be upgraded to VLOP, the financing of the network is also likely to be in focus. It is apparently not clear how Bluesky will be financed in detail.