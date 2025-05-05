News + Trends 1 3

Bosch eBike Systems launches new "Performance Line CX-R"

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 5.5.2025

100 Nm torque, 750 watts of power and a maximum of 400 per cent support: Bosch eBike Systems is bringing even more power to the trail with the "Performance Line CX-R". The first e-MTBs with the new drive are expected to be available from specialist dealers from autumn 2025.

Last autumn, Bosch eBike Systems launched a revised version of its drive unit «Performance Line CX» on the market. I had reported on this. Now the company is announcing the next generation of the drive unit for e-mountainbikes with the «Performance Line CX-R». According to the manufacturer, the first e-MTBs with the new unit will be available from specialist retailers from autumn 2025.

The powder-coated magnesium housing in space grey of the Performance CX-R.

Source: Bosch eBike Systems

More adrenaline, more power, more trail fun

Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBikes Systems writes in a media release: «The new Performance Line CX-R is the most powerful drive unit in our product range. We have made no compromises when it comes to materials, software and sensor technology - enabling experienced riders to explore and push the limits of their abilities on difficult trails. The new eMTB+ riding mode brings the power of the CX-R to the trail in a controlled manner.» Thanks to 'Dynamic Control' - a type of traction control within the new mode - propulsion should remain confident and controlled even on challenging terrain, steep sections and wet surfaces.

According to Bosch, the drive unit weighs 2.7 kilograms, making it around 100 grams lighter than the current version and therefore just as light as the «EP801» from Shimano. According to the manufacturer, the new «Performance Line CX-R» offers up to 100 Newton metres of torque, 750 watts of power and support of up to 400 per cent of the pedal input.

For comparison: The «Performance Line CX» delivers 85 Newton metres of torque, 600 watts of maximum power and up to 340 per cent support.

According to Bosch, the new Drive Unit was developed with top athletes and is aimed at demanding bikers.

Source: Bosch eBike Systems

New eMTB+ mode for demanding trails

Bosch eBike Systems also writes that the dynamic-progressive eMTB+ mode is another new feature for demanding trail rides. It closes the gap between eMTB mode and Race mode and balances the full power of the latter. It develops its power naturally and agilely. The eMTB+ mode switches intelligently - depending on the situation - between "Dynamic Control" and the familiar, direct response behaviour.

To ensure that the «Performance Line CX-R» delivers the power precisely in the right riding situations, a sensor system measures the pedal input up to a thousand times per second, according to the manufacturer. «On the trail, this means: maximum power, precisely controllable and available at exactly the right moment.»

Header image: Bosch eBike Systems

