Braille cubes for tabletop games: Accessibility thanks to crowdfunding

A crowdfunding campaign aims to enable the production of Braille dice for the blind. You can help make tabletop games more inclusive. As a thank you, you will receive over 300 games as a gift.

Cubes are a major obstacle for blind and visually impaired people. This is where the DOTS RPG Project comes in: It has developed Braille cubes that make numbers legible by means of raised dots. The idea is simple but revolutionary - blind people are no longer reliant on the help of others to "read" their dots.

3D rendering of cube with Braille.

Source: DOTS RPG Project

In order to bring these cubes into mass production, the "TTRPGs for Accessible Gaming Charity Bundle" was launched on itch.io. For just ten US dollars, you can purchase over 300 different games and expansions. The aim is to raise enough money to produce the first series of Braille dice together with "The Hard Dice".

You will receive over 300 games during the crowdfunding.

Source: Screenshot itch.io

There are around 39 million blind people worldwide and 246 million people with visual impairments who often have no access to tabletop games. The fact that special dice are needed for this shows how many barriers there still are in the gaming world. This project is an important step towards inclusion. If the funding target is reached, it could be a model for other accessible products.