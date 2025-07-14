News + Trends 13 3

Breadbox 2.0: This is the Commodore 64 Ultimate

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 14.7.2025

The home computer with the characteristic breadbox housing is back. From autumn, the Commodore 64 Ultimate will be available with modern FPGA hardware and old connections.

Originally, Youtuber Christian Simpson aka «Peri Fractic» wanted to buy the exclusive rights to the Commodore brand. However, as colleague Debora reported, he then bought the entire company - the Commodore Corporation including all 47 brands that are still registered. His plan to revive the brand as a fan project gained momentum. He also announced that he wanted to introduce a new Commodore - and that is exactly what he has now done.

Classic design with modern technology

After more than 30 years, there is new hardware that works like the original. This means that the Commodore 64 Ultimate does not emulate old hardware, but instead uses a new FPGA chip from AMD (Xilinx Artix-7) to ensure that software is played back faithfully. It has 128 megabytes of DDR2 RAM and 16 megabytes of NOR flash memory at its disposal.

The software is not emulated, but played back true to the original» using an FPGA chip from AMD «.

Source: Commodore International Corporation

Thanks to both old and modern connections, the new C64 should be compatible with 99 per cent of old games and peripherals. Of course, this also includes a Datasette interface, on which the tape drive of the same name can be used.

All old connections are on board.

Source: Commodore International Corporation

If you don't own a datasette (or audio cassettes), the new C64 can also simulate this - for example from a USB stick. The same applies to floppy drives, modules, SID chips, memory expansions and network functions.

Modern connections are also provided.

Source: Commodore International Corporation

Since you can also use modern screens thanks to the HDMI connection, the computer simulates PAL/NTSC timing (1080p @ 50 Hertz or 60 Hertz). Scanline effects can be switched on as an option. The other new connections are three USB-A 2.0, one USB-C, 3.5 mm jack connection, optical S/PDIF, MicroSD slot and Ethernet connection (100 Mbps). The Commodore 64 Ultimate can also connect to a WLAN (Wi-Fi version is not mentioned in the specs).

The keyboard has new switches.

Source: Commodore International Corporation

The layout of the keyboard has not changed. However, the keystroke will feel different, as modern Gateron Pro 3.0 switches with RGB LEDs are installed (55 gram stroke force).

Also available in transparent and gold-transparent from autumn

The scope of delivery includes a «USB cassette» with over 50 licensed games, music and demos. This is a USB stick with an audio cassette design and 64 gigabytes of memory

There is also a transparent LED version.

Source: Commodore International Corporation

You can pre-order it at commodore.net. Delivery is planned for October/November 2025. The standard version is currently available from USD 299.99 excluding VAT and shipping. If you want a C64 with a modern touch, there is also a transparent Starlight Edition with LEDs from 349.99 USD and a gold-transparent Founders Edition from 499.99 USD. This also includes a 24-carat gold-plated badge and satin-finished gold keys.

The golden Founders Edition with amber case and 24-carat gold badge.

Source: Commodore International Corporation

Header image: Commodore International Corporation

