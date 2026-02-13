Brio brings colour-changing gems and Peppa Wutz to the wooden track

News + Trends
Bluebrixx realises the junkyard of the three ??? as a clamp building block set
by Kim Muntinga
Five new sets for children aged three and over, including one with a thermochromic effect, a limited edition collector's train and a collaboration with the children's TV series "Peppa Wutz", are among the new products for spring.
The wooden tracks and trains from the Swedish manufacturer Brio are a perennial favourite in children's rooms. The typical magnetic coupling and the tracks themselves have remained unchanged for almost seventy years. The new products also fit seamlessly into the Brio world. The official sales launch for all sets is in March.
The centrepiece of the new products is the «goods train set with colour change». Here, Brio relies on so-called thermochromism. The «gemstones» supplied as cargo look black at room temperature. If a child holds a stone in their hand or immerses it in warm water, it suddenly turns a bright colour. When it cools down again, the black colour returns. A small effect that should fascinate younger children in particular. The set includes tracks, a locomotive, a wagon and a play figure.
To simply add to existing tracks, there is the set «Freight train with colour changing accessories». A red locomotive, a yellow wagon and two colour-changing gems offer a quick start. Both colour-changing sets are aimed at children aged three and over.
Every year, Brio releases a special edition train that is a popular collector's item. The special editions sometimes fetch considerable prices on marketplaces, provided they are unused and in their original packaging. The «special edition train 2026» is the 15th in this series. It can still be played with and, as is only right, it matches other locomotives and carriages. This year it is a classic steam locomotive in red and black. The locomotive is made special by the silver front.
Brio also sticks to its roots in the licence business and avoids the arbitrariness of other manufacturers. This spring sees the launch of two sets that, in my opinion, are perfectly suited to the target group. The little pigs from the «Peppa Wutz» series, which are popular with pre-school children, are landing on the rails.
The «Peppa Wutz railway set» is extensively equipped. It contains Peppa and her little brother George («Schorsch»), locomotive and wagon, wooden rails and accessories such as trees, signs, a bench and a suitcase. A smaller set («Peppa Wutz train») is limited to the two figures, the train and the suitcase. In both cases, little fans of the series can invent their own stories or re-enact what they have seen.
For me, this is a spring range that suits the manufacturer: no spectacle, no big experiments, but solid ideas with real play value. With Peppa Wutz, Brio has chosen a licence that fits the target group like the magnetic coupling in the train: not gimmicky, but obvious. Brio remains Brio.
