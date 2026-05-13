Canon EOS R6 V: agile 7K video camera

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Sony launches new 100-400mm telephoto lens for professional demands
by David Lee
A compact body, a good sensor and a built-in image stabiliser make Canon's new video camera an interesting option for content creators.
Canon has unveiled the EOS R6 V. As the name suggests, it is a video-focussed version of the EOS R6 Mark III. Unlike the latter, the R6 V has no optical viewfinder and no mechanical shutter, but has a more compact body, active cooling and a lower price.
Interesting is the difference to the Canon EOS C50: The EOS R6 V uses the same BSI sensor with 32.5 megapixels, but unlike its Cinema sister, it has an image stabiliser and a tripod thread for vertical videos. The C50 offers the professional «Cinema EOS» menu structure, has a detachable XLR handle and several 1/4-inch threads on the housing for accessories.
Canon aims to offer the right camera for every target group: Those who take photos will end up with the EOS R6 Mark III. Those who produce videos for YouTube or are looking for the most mobile setup possible are best served by the new EOS R6 V. The EOS C50, on the other hand, is aimed more at professionals who need a second camera with the same menu structure as the large cinema cameras. According to Canon, the lack of IBIS is an advantage for them, as a movable sensor inevitably causes micro-shake when the camera is on a tripod.
The video specifications are identical to those of its sibling cameras. The Canon EOS R6 V films in 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second (FPS) without cropping. Up to 60 FPS is achieved using the oversampling method. Alternatively, 7K video (6960 × 3672 pixels) with up to 60 FPS is also available in RAW formats. Open Gate in 3:2 format (6960 × 4640 pixels) is also available as an option.
The well-known, front-facing (FSI) 32-megapixel CMOS is used as the sensor. Despite its conventional design, it offers a relatively fast readout time of around 14 milliseconds. Rolling shutter effects are therefore only disruptive during fast panning shots. The sensor of the Sony FX2 is significantly slower (27 milliseconds). The Nikon ZR with a partially stacked sensor, on the other hand, manages 9 milliseconds, albeit only in 6K. It is probably the biggest competitor to the Canon EOS R6 V.
The image quality of the sensor performs very well in tests. All formats offer detailed images with a good dynamic range. The EOS R6 V has two native ISO levels (800 and 6400 in the Log-Pofil) - but cannot read these simultaneously to reduce image noise in shadows, like the new Sony Alpha 7R VI. The performance of the autofocus should be at the same high level as the EOS R6 Mark III.
The Canon EOS R6 V costs 2199 francs or 2499 euros. This price is currently pretty much exactly between that of the Nikon ZR and the Sony FX2. Delivery start is 24 June 2026.
Canon has presented a new standard zoom in parallel with the camera. The RF 20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ (the names are getting old, Canon!) offers a constant speed of f/4 and, according to Canon, outstanding image quality. The electronic «Power Zoom» ensures smooth zoom effects when shooting video.
With its wide-angle starting focal length, the lens most closely resembles the Sony FE 20-70mm f/4 G. While the latter offers more reach at the long end, Canon's lens is slightly lighter (420 vs. 488 grammes) and has an image stabiliser. In combination with a stabilised sensor, this enables even steadier hand-held shots.
The Canon RF 20-50mm F4 L IS USM PZ costs 1299 francs or 1499 euros and will be available from 24 June 2026.
My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.
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