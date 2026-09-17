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Canon EOS R8 Mark II with image stabilizer and new design

The new edition of the R8 is a modern full-frame camera at a moderate price. It brings numerous improvements, but the sensor remains the same.

The Canon R8 Mark II is a full-frame camera for beginners or those on a budget. The predecessor model, the R8, remains available as an even more affordable option. The most important advantage of the Mark II is the built-in image stabilizer. According to the manufacturer, it compensates for up to 7.5 stops of exposure.

Cameras Canon Eos R8 Mark II Body Cenv 24.20 Mpx, Full frame Cameras Canon EOS R8 Mark II + RF24-105 F4-7.1 IS STM CENV 24 - 105 mm, 24.20 Mpx, Full frame

An image stabilizer takes up space. Since it was not possible to maintain the very compact dimensions of the R8, Canon has redesigned the body. Fortunately, I would say, because this brings several other advantages. For instance, the R8 Mark II has a joystick, which makes it much easier to position the focus area. The card slot is now on the side instead of at the bottom – practical for changing cards when the camera is on a tripod, for example.

The new design borrows from the 80s SLR cameras, the Canon T80 and EOS 650, but the R8 Mark II does not look like a retro camera. It appears more angular than previous EOS R models.

The Canon T80 from 1985 (left) was Canon's first autofocus SLR camera. The EOS 650 from 1987 (right) was the first with the then-new EF mount.

Three similar cameras

With these improvements, the R8 Mark II is approaching the R6 Mark II. The latter was originally significantly more expensive at 2,629 francs, but it is now almost four years old and is currently in a similar price range. It still has some advantages, such as a second card slot, a larger battery, higher viewfinder resolution, and better weather sealing. However, the R8 Mark II is also dust and water-resistant. It is lighter and more compact. Furthermore, it has inherited some features from the newer (and much more expensive) R6 Mark III, such as the tally light for monitoring video recording. Or the fact that the camera saves RAW files directly during the pre-recording function instead of packing them into a cumbersome container format.

First impressions

I have already been able to try out the camera a little. The more angular design hardly has a negative impact on ergonomics; the camera sits well in the hand. The hard lines are mainly on the top, where you don't grip it. There is an extension grip that does nothing but make the camera larger. In fact, it makes it sit better in the hand. The grip itself does not contain a battery, but the battery is still directly accessible even with the extension attached.

Rear view with the extension grip.

The autofocus seems to work well. Together with the option for pre-recording (maximum 20 images) and the high continuous shooting speed of 40 FPS, the camera is definitely suitable for sports, action, and wildlife photography. However, the sensor is not free from motion distortion (rolling shutter), and the mechanical shutter, which fixes this problem, is slow by today's standards at 6 frames per second. Unfortunately, pre-recording can only be used at 40 FPS, which sometimes leads to an unnecessary flood of images. However, this is also the case with other Canon cameras.

Autofocus and continuous shooting are suitable for action.

The image quality holds no surprises. It corresponds to that of the R8. The sensitivity can be cranked up to 102,400 ISO. My colleague Samuel has tested the R8.

The camera offers a product presentation autofocus: an object held up to the camera is automatically focused. If it disappears from the field of view, the camera refocuses on the person. There is also said to be a defocus effect, where the focus is automatically blurred at the end of the video. I haven't been able to test either of these yet.

Initial assessment

With the built-in stabilizer, the R8 Mark II is a very good entry into the world of full-frame cameras. The price-performance ratio is right. However, if you need two card slots or a viewfinder with higher resolution, the R6 Mark II is the better choice.

The camera is available for pre-order now and is expected to be available from October 20th. It is also available in a kit with the 24-105 millimeter lens, with which I have personally had good experiences.

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