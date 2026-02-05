News + Trends 0 0

Canon: Two new lenses and an anniversary

David Lee Translation: machine translated 5.2.2026

Canon fills two gaps in its lens range with a fisheye lens and a fast 14 mm lens. The first Canon PowerShot is also celebrating its 30th birthday.

The new lenses are in the ultra-wide-angle range. As is usual with lenses, the name says it all: the «RF 7-14mm F2.8-3.5 L Fisheye» is a fisheye lens with a focal length of 7 to 14 millimetres and a speed of f/2.8 to f/3.5. The L in the name stands for «luxury» - these are the Canon lenses with the highest standards of optics and processing quality, recognisable by the red ring. According to Canon, it is better in all respects than the EF 8-15mm f/4L Fisheye USM for SLR cameras: lighter, sharper, faster and with an even wider angle of view. The price is correspondingly high: RRP is 1549 francs or 1799 euros. Canon will deliver it from 26 February 2026.

This is what the fisheye lens looks like.

Source: Canon

It takes circular pictures at 7 mm focal length.

Source: Canon

The name of the «RF 14mm F1.4L VCM» says it all: a 14 mm fixed focal length lens with a very high speed of f/1.4. You don't need this for everyday use. But in astrophotography, the combination of wide angle and high speed is ideal. This lens also offers L quality. VCM stands for «Voice Coil Motor» - this is Canon's latest autofocus motor system. It works virtually silently and has enough power to move heavy lenses quickly. A fast lens like this has relatively heavy lenses. However, the weight of the lens is kept within limits at 578 grammes. Here, too, Canon states the delivery date as 26 February; the RRP is 2149 francs or 2499 euros.

The 14 mm lens looks similar.

Source: Canon

It is particularly suitable for astrophotography.

Source: Canon

30 years of the Canon PowerShot

The PowerShot 600 was Canon's first real digital camera. Before that, there were only film cameras with a digital back from Kodak. The digital-only cameras are thus celebrating their 30th anniversary.

The name PowerShot stands for compact cameras, and Canon also refers to the PowerShot 600 as such. I would disagree with that: At 16 centimetres, this thing is larger than the full-frame camera EOS R5 II. The device does not have a monitor. The back looks as empty as a film camera. Its resolution is 0.57 megapixels (832 × 624 pixels). My PowerShot A50 from 1999 is ultra-modern in comparison.

To mark the anniversary, Canon is releasing the PowerShot G7X Mark III in a new colour variant and with an anniversary logo. I'm celebrating the anniversary in a different way: I've bought a PowerShot 600 and, if it still works, I'll write a separate article about it.

