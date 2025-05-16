News + Trends 12 6

CarPlay Ultra is here and deepens the connection between car and iPhone

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 16.5.2025

With CarPlay Ultra, your iPhone forms a deep connection with your car. The software update is initially only available for new Aston Martin brand models.

With CarPlay Ultra, Apple is finally delivering the long-awaited new version of its iPhone integration for the car. This allows you to access more vehicle settings and data than with CarPlay. At least if you drive an Aston Martin and live in North America.

Who will get the update and when?

According to Apple's press release, CarPlay Ultra will initially only be available in the USA or Canada on newly ordered vehicles from British car manufacturer Aston Martin. Older cars from the luxury brand will receive the feature in the coming weeks via a software update, provided they are equipped with the manufacturer's «next-generation infotainment system». The cars must visit a brand workshop for the update.

Drivers outside the USA and Canada will be provided with CarPlay Ultra over the next twelve months. According to Apple, other car manufacturers are working on integrating CarPlay Ultra into their vehicle systems. Hyundai, Kia and Genesis are new to the programme.

It goes without saying that you need a reasonably modern iPhone to use it - but that should be the least of the target group's problems. An iPhone 12 with iOS 18.5 is the minimum requirement for CarPlay Ultra.

New features of CarPlay Ultra

CarPlay is an interface developed by Apple that allows you to connect your iPhone to compatible cars and control it via the vehicle controls - and vice versa. Basically, CarPlay Ultra extends the iPhone's access to the car's onboard systems and can be used not only on the infotainment display, but also on all other screens in the Cockpit.

The Apple look is therefore also available for the dashboard display, for example. With extended access to the vehicle systems, CarPlay Ultra can display real-time information and controls for your car, such as speed and engine revs. At the same time, you can display content from your smartphone if you wish.

With CarPlay Ultra, you can operate your onboard systems.

Source: Apple

In addition to maps or music playlists on your iPhone, you can also check the tyre pressure or operate the driver assistance systems. Various themes and options are available so that you can customise the display to your taste. Apple works closely with manufacturers' design teams to create meaningful and aesthetically pleasing dynamic displays.

Car manufacturers will have the option to reflect their brand design in the CarPlay Ultra integration, so the interface can look different from brand to brand.

The previous CarPlay version is mainly used to control and display iPhone apps using the car's on-board equipment and does not have access to the vehicle's data and settings.

Header image: Apple

