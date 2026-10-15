Barbie Signature: Miley Cyrus
Celine Dion is getting her own Barbie
Céline Dion is getting her own Barbie. The collector's doll commemorates her 1998 Oscars performance and wears a replica of the 'Titanic' necklace.
With a single point lead, Céline Dion sang Switzerland to victory at the 1988 ESC. The then 20-year-old Canadian won in Dublin with «Ne partez pas sans moi».
Mattel, however, opted for a different appearance. The new signature doll is reminiscent of the 1998 Oscars, where Dion sang «My Heart Will Go On» from «Titanic». The song was a global hit, as was the feature film.
The «Heart of the Ocean» is included
The doll wears a dark blue, floor-length dress with long sleeves and a high collar. It is accompanied by a necklace with a blue, heart-shaped pendant. It is modeled after the «Heart of the Ocean», the diamond necklace from «Titanic». Anyone who has seen the film will likely recognize the piece of jewelry faster than the dress.
According to Mattel, they developed a new face sculpt for the doll based on Céline Dion. A certificate of authenticity and a doll stand are included. The little Céline needs the latter, as the manufacturer states she cannot stand on her own.
Back on the concert stage
The Mattel release comes in the middle of Céline's concert comeback. In 2022, Dion publicly announced that she had been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome and was therefore unable to perform. After a multi-year concert hiatus, she began a series of performances in Paris on September 12. According to her official website, the program includes a total of 16 concerts through October 17.
Prominent company on the Barbie shelf
Céline Dion has prominent company on the Barbie shelf. Mattel introduced a Miley Cyrus doll back in July. A new Whitney Houston Barbie in a purple dress, complete with a microphone stand, followed in August.
Also in August, Mattel announced a new Marilyn Monroe Barbie. For the actress's 100th birthday, she wears the pink dress from «Gentlemen Prefer Blondes», known from the «Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend» scene. In September, Lenny Kravitz was added as a Ken doll.
Barbie Signature Marilyn Monroe
Barbie Barbie Signature Kenbassadors doll: Lenny Kravitz
Available soon at Galaxus
Mattel unveiled the collector's doll on October 14 and lists a recommended retail price of 77.99 euros or 66.60 Swiss francs. The Céline Dion Barbie is expected to be available at Galaxus in the coming days or weeks.
Does the «Titanic» look suit you, or would you have preferred Céline Dion in her 1988 ESC outfit? Let us know in the comments.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all