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Celine Dion is getting her own Barbie

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 15.10.2026

Céline Dion is getting her own Barbie. The collector's doll commemorates her 1998 Oscars performance and wears a replica of the 'Titanic' necklace.

With a single point lead, Céline Dion sang Switzerland to victory at the 1988 ESC. The then 20-year-old Canadian won in Dublin with «Ne partez pas sans moi».

Mattel, however, opted for a different appearance. The new signature doll is reminiscent of the 1998 Oscars, where Dion sang «My Heart Will Go On» from «Titanic». The song was a global hit, as was the feature film.

The dark blue dress with a high collar and long train reflects Dion's 1998 stage look.

Source: Mattel

The «Heart of the Ocean» is included

The doll wears a dark blue, floor-length dress with long sleeves and a high collar. It is accompanied by a necklace with a blue, heart-shaped pendant. It is modeled after the «Heart of the Ocean», the diamond necklace from «Titanic». Anyone who has seen the film will likely recognize the piece of jewelry faster than the dress.

The blue pendant is modeled after the «Heart of the Ocean» from «Titanic».

Source: Mattel

According to Mattel, they developed a new face sculpt for the doll based on Céline Dion. A certificate of authenticity and a doll stand are included. The little Céline needs the latter, as the manufacturer states she cannot stand on her own.

Back on the concert stage

The Mattel release comes in the middle of Céline's concert comeback. In 2022, Dion publicly announced that she had been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome and was therefore unable to perform. After a multi-year concert hiatus, she began a series of performances in Paris on September 12. According to her official website, the program includes a total of 16 concerts through October 17.

While Dion is performing in Paris again, her miniature poses in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Source: Mattel

Prominent company on the Barbie shelf

Céline Dion has prominent company on the Barbie shelf. Mattel introduced a Miley Cyrus doll back in July. A new Whitney Houston Barbie in a purple dress, complete with a microphone stand, followed in August.

Also in August, Mattel announced a new Marilyn Monroe Barbie. For the actress's 100th birthday, she wears the pink dress from «Gentlemen Prefer Blondes», known from the «Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend» scene. In September, Lenny Kravitz was added as a Ken doll.

Dolls EUR 73,91 Barbie Signature: Miley Cyrus 3 Dolls EUR 86,10 Barbie Signature Marilyn Monroe Dolls EUR 92,39 Barbie Barbie Signature Kenbassadors doll: Lenny Kravitz Dolls EUR 73,91 Barbie Signature: Miley Cyrus 3 Dolls EUR 86,10 Barbie Signature Marilyn Monroe Dolls EUR 92,39 Barbie Barbie Signature Kenbassadors doll: Lenny Kravitz

Available soon at Galaxus

Mattel unveiled the collector's doll on October 14 and lists a recommended retail price of 77.99 euros or 66.60 Swiss francs. The Céline Dion Barbie is expected to be available at Galaxus in the coming days or weeks.

Does the «Titanic» look suit you, or would you have preferred Céline Dion in her 1988 ESC outfit? Let us know in the comments.

Header image: Mattel

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