Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
OpenAI
News + Trends
299

ChatGPT Atlas: OpenAI presents its AI browser

Samuel Buchmann
22.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

The AI industry leader's browser combines web browsing with seamless integration of its chatbot. It should be able to complete simple tasks independently.

Agent with memory

Atlas combines classic browser elements such as tabs, search or autocomplete with a side ChatGPT bar that summarises, compares or rewrites web pages. If desired, ChatGPT remembers contextual details from visited pages in order to personalise subsequent responses.

These reminders are linked to the user account and saved. They can be viewed, archived or deleted in the settings. Nothing is saved in incognito mode. According to OpenAI, it does not use browser content for model development unless users activate the corresponding option in the settings (opt-in).

The agent mode can trigger actions in the browser - such as searches, product comparisons or filling out shopping carts. OpenAI sets security limits: The agent does not install any extensions, does not access the file system and does not work on sensitive sites such as online banking portals. As with other agents, reliability is likely to be limited for complex workflows.

AI browser as the new front line

Atlas is not the first AI browser on the market. Several suppliers are already vying for users' favour. The three biggest competitors:

AI browsers are seen as the new front line for interaction with chatbots. They could fundamentally change the way we surf the web. It remains to be seen whether this system will work sustainably if language models process the content of websites directly into answers in many cases. Because then no direct traffic ends up with the creators - and this is often the only incentive to produce content in the first place.

Header image: OpenAI

29 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Samuel Buchmann
Senior Editor
Samuel.Buchmann@digitecgalaxus.ch

My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Google brings Gemini to your ten-year-old smart home devices

    by Debora Pape

  • News + Trends

    Darts: Harrows challenges the Swiss Point standard with "Quick Point"

    by Kim Muntinga

  • News + Trends

    Honor launches mobile with retractable robot camera

    by Lorenz Keller