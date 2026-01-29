Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
News + Trends
61

Cheap and good: Raclette-Öfeli has it all, says "Kassensturz"

Martin Jungfer
29.1.2026
Translation: machine translated

The SRF consumer magazine "Kassensturz" sent ten raclette table grills to the laboratory. Seven came back with the grade "good", three were "unsatisfactory".

If you're looking for a good raclette oven without paying too much, take a look here:

For around 50 francs, you can buy an appliance that comes in 6th out of 10 in the «Kassensturz» test table with a score of 4.9, doesn't fall particularly short in any category and therefore still receives a test score of «Good».

And before the complaints start coming in the comments: Yes, currently the price is probably a little higher. That's because many people are already ordering the thing from us during the SRF programme, the warehouses are emptying and we temporarily only have more expensive marketplace offers. My pro tip: If you don't want to melt cheese tomorrow, activate «price watch» and wait for lower prices.

So, back to the raclette ovens. In addition to the Trisa price hit, there are six other «good». The Koenig and WMF appliances cost slightly more than the Trisa model and are close to each other in terms of scores. They receive a 5.3 and a 5.2 respectively, making them the two best-rated appliances.

The «4 and more» from Koenig is like the Novak Djokovic of raclette ovens. It has been on tour at retailers since 2015 and is a real perennial favourite. In the last «Kassensturz» test 2020, the Koenig was also the test winner. From my own experience, I say: rightly so. My private «4 and more» raclette is currently in its seventh season.

The raclette ovens from Miostar and Satrap, the Coop and Migros own brands, also achieve a «good» score. However, they are not available in our range.

But we do have the other «good» appliances: the «5 in 1 table grill» from Solis and the «cheese grill» from Stöckli.

Solis 5 in 1 Table Grill for 4
Raclette grills
−13%
EUR190,50 was EUR219,–

Solis 5 in 1 Table Grill for 4

Three «inadequate» raclette ovens

4.5 stars in the product rating by Galaxus customers are no guarantee of a «good» score in the «Kassensturz» test. This is what the inexpensive Severin RG2370 had to experience. «The test laboratory in Nuremberg gave it an unsatisfactory» rating. It falls down in the «robustness» category and receives poor marks in the «temperature distribution raclette» category and in the «handling» category, which includes cleaning, for example.

The Swiss family business Nouvel is unlikely to be thrilled that their «Quattro» also scored unsatisfactory «» . «Poorly constructed and processed» and there are no grill marks on the meat because the grill plate doesn't get hot enough. Nouvel has announced «Kassensturz» modifications to the appliance.

Fust's own-brand model has also failed. It can no longer be ordered online, but there are still a few left in stores waiting for buyers.

What else there is to look at...

Is the result of the «Kassensturz» test the last word in wisdom? Definitely not, if you look at the test criteria!

Our Galaxus culinary pope and raclette cheese connoisseur Simon Balissat thinks that too little attention was paid to the cheese when the appliances were tested. For him as a purist, the table grill is a «Teutonisation of the Swiss tradition» and a dilution of the actual raclette experience. Together we study the test table and are surprised to discover that the practical test accounts for 60 per cent of the overall score, divided into half for grilling meat and vegetables and half for melting cheese. However, exactly these lines have been lost in the table, as an editor of «Kassensturz» explained to me when I asked. They will be corrected soon, he wrote to me by email.

In the TV article, you can at least see how the test manager measured the melting performance: with white slices of toast in the pan. If they are browned very differently, cheese also melts at different speeds or unevenly.

Bread in the pan: how the test laboratory determined the melting performance of raclette ovens.
Bread in the pan: how the test laboratory determined the melting performance of raclette ovens.
Source: SRF

By the way, you might get the impression that we have a little private feud with «Kassensturz». Recently, our colleague Lorenz came down hard on what he saw as a questionable robot hoover comparison test

  • Background information

    This robot vacuum cleaner test’s embarrassing, «Kassensturz»!

    by Lorenz Keller

We appreciate the work of our colleagues. However, we do take the liberty of taking a closer look at the test criteria and pointing out one or two problems that arise when designing such a comparison.

It may also be interesting to know whether the manufacturer offers repair or replacement parts in the event of a defect, and whether the non-stick coating on the grill plates works without the permanent chemical PFAS. This is the case with the raclette oven from Solis, for example. And yes, dear «Kassensturz» team, as Galaxus we are sitting in a glass house because we don't (yet) have this in the product data either.

6 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Martin Jungfer
Head of Content
Martin.Jungfer@digitecgalaxus.ch

Journalist since 1997. Stopovers in Franconia (or the Franken region), Lake Constance, Obwalden, Nidwalden and Zurich. Father since 2014. Expert in editorial organisation and motivation. Focus on sustainability, home office tools, beautiful things for the home, creative toys and sports equipment. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • Product test

    Wireless cheese? The Kisag Sierre raclette grill put to the team test

    by Michael Restin

  • Guide

    Tea light test: which one delivers the most heat?

    by Michael Restin

  • News + Trends

    K-Tip test: The cheapest steam straightener is the best

    by Stephanie Vinzens

1 comment

Avatar
later