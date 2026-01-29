News + Trends 6 1

Cheap and good: Raclette-Öfeli has it all, says "Kassensturz"

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 29.1.2026

The SRF consumer magazine "Kassensturz" sent ten raclette table grills to the laboratory. Seven came back with the grade "good", three were "unsatisfactory".

If you're looking for a good raclette oven without paying too much, take a look here:

Raclette grills Trisa Style 4 83

For around 50 francs, you can buy an appliance that comes in 6th out of 10 in the «Kassensturz» test table with a score of 4.9, doesn't fall particularly short in any category and therefore still receives a test score of «Good».

And before the complaints start coming in the comments: Yes, currently the price is probably a little higher. That's because many people are already ordering the thing from us during the SRF programme, the warehouses are emptying and we temporarily only have more expensive marketplace offers. My pro tip: If you don't want to melt cheese tomorrow, activate «price watch» and wait for lower prices.

So, back to the raclette ovens. In addition to the Trisa price hit, there are six other «good». The Koenig and WMF appliances cost slightly more than the Trisa model and are close to each other in terms of scores. They receive a 5.3 and a 5.2 respectively, making them the two best-rated appliances.

Raclette grills Koenig 4 and more 862 Raclette grills EUR 90,90 WMF Lono raclette for 4 181

The «4 and more» from Koenig is like the Novak Djokovic of raclette ovens. It has been on tour at retailers since 2015 and is a real perennial favourite. In the last «Kassensturz» test 2020, the Koenig was also the test winner. From my own experience, I say: rightly so. My private «4 and more» raclette is currently in its seventh season.

The raclette ovens from Miostar and Satrap, the Coop and Migros own brands, also achieve a «good» score. However, they are not available in our range.

But we do have the other «good» appliances: the «5 in 1 table grill» from Solis and the «cheese grill» from Stöckli.

Raclette grills −13% EUR 190,50 was EUR 219,– Solis 5 in 1 Table Grill for 4 36 Raclette grills Stöckli Cheese grill 1

Three «inadequate» raclette ovens

4.5 stars in the product rating by Galaxus customers are no guarantee of a «good» score in the «Kassensturz» test. This is what the inexpensive Severin RG2370 had to experience. «The test laboratory in Nuremberg gave it an unsatisfactory» rating. It falls down in the «robustness» category and receives poor marks in the «temperature distribution raclette» category and in the «handling» category, which includes cleaning, for example.

Raclette grills EUR 25,25 Severin RG 2370 48

The Swiss family business Nouvel is unlikely to be thrilled that their «Quattro» also scored unsatisfactory «» . «Poorly constructed and processed» and there are no grill marks on the meat because the grill plate doesn't get hot enough. Nouvel has announced «Kassensturz» modifications to the appliance.

Raclette grills Nouvel Quattro 1

Fust's own-brand model has also failed. It can no longer be ordered online, but there are still a few left in stores waiting for buyers.

What else there is to look at...

Is the result of the «Kassensturz» test the last word in wisdom? Definitely not, if you look at the test criteria!

Our Galaxus culinary pope and raclette cheese connoisseur Simon Balissat thinks that too little attention was paid to the cheese when the appliances were tested. For him as a purist, the table grill is a «Teutonisation of the Swiss tradition» and a dilution of the actual raclette experience. Together we study the test table and are surprised to discover that the practical test accounts for 60 per cent of the overall score, divided into half for grilling meat and vegetables and half for melting cheese. However, exactly these lines have been lost in the table, as an editor of «Kassensturz» explained to me when I asked. They will be corrected soon, he wrote to me by email.

In the TV article, you can at least see how the test manager measured the melting performance: with white slices of toast in the pan. If they are browned very differently, cheese also melts at different speeds or unevenly.

Bread in the pan: how the test laboratory determined the melting performance of raclette ovens.

Source: SRF

By the way, you might get the impression that we have a little private feud with «Kassensturz». Recently, our colleague Lorenz came down hard on what he saw as a questionable robot hoover comparison test

Background information This robot vacuum cleaner test’s embarrassing, «Kassensturz»! by Lorenz Keller

We appreciate the work of our colleagues. However, we do take the liberty of taking a closer look at the test criteria and pointing out one or two problems that arise when designing such a comparison.

It may also be interesting to know whether the manufacturer offers repair or replacement parts in the event of a defect, and whether the non-stick coating on the grill plates works without the permanent chemical PFAS. This is the case with the raclette oven from Solis, for example. And yes, dear «Kassensturz» team, as Galaxus we are sitting in a glass house because we don't (yet) have this in the product data either.

I like this article! 6 people like this article







