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Chinese hobbyist turns herself into an anime character in a walk-in computer

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 4.5.2026

The Chinese hobbyist Suda-baka builds a human-sized computer model in which she herself looks like an optical illusion.

Some people game so much that they could make themselves at home in their PC. A walk-in computer is also the basic idea behind the project that content creator Suda-baka (original: 苏打baka) recently realised. She built a room that looks like a gaming PC and in which she herself appears like a living anime character.

Who is Suda-baka? The Chinese tech and gaming creator has 2.5 million followers on the video platform Bilibili. She is known for extreme hardware experiments, elaborate DIY projects and unusual PC designs. For example, she built an 80-inch notebook and a computer cooling system with 45 kilograms of dry ice. Some of her videos have achieved more than six million views. This makes her one of the most influential tech creators on the Chinese internet, where she is known far beyond the gaming scene.

And it wasn't just a matter of making the building look like a computer: it was also important to her to simulate realistic heat development in various application scenarios - from simple internet surfing to gaming. A commercial sauna heater with 12,000 watts of power ensures this. It manages to heat the inside of the housing to almost 40 °C within a short space of time.

A real air conditioning system ensures sufficient cooling, as Suda-baka says in the video. The cooling system moves - if the machine subtitle translation is correct - 820 cubic metres of air per hour and ensures a constant flow of air. In total, the «computer» has 22,000 watts of power.

The CPU cooler is a real heavyweight.

Source: Suda-baka

For her walk-in computer, Suda-baka first measures a real computer in order to plan the components in the correct proportions in a 3D programme. She bolts together custom-made aluminium rods for the frame. The individual components consist of wooden parts sprayed with paint.

The interior is designed to resemble a modern gaming PC with elaborate RGB lighting: Nine illuminated fans bring the case to life. The fictitious graphics card «RTX 6090», the «water cooling» and the three «RAM bars» also light up in colour.

The replica is not a working PC, but just a spectacular content creator project. And probably an advert for the built-in air conditioning system. Here you can watch the video.

The computer replica could pass for the real thing.

Source: Suda-baka

Header image: Suda-baka

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