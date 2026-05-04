Chinese hobbyist turns herself into an anime character in a walk-in computer

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Noctua publishes CAD files of its fans - with a twist
by Kevin Hofer
The Chinese hobbyist Suda-baka builds a human-sized computer model in which she herself looks like an optical illusion.
Some people game so much that they could make themselves at home in their PC. A walk-in computer is also the basic idea behind the project that content creator Suda-baka (original: 苏打baka) recently realised. She built a room that looks like a gaming PC and in which she herself appears like a living anime character.
And it wasn't just a matter of making the building look like a computer: it was also important to her to simulate realistic heat development in various application scenarios - from simple internet surfing to gaming. A commercial sauna heater with 12,000 watts of power ensures this. It manages to heat the inside of the housing to almost 40 °C within a short space of time.
A real air conditioning system ensures sufficient cooling, as Suda-baka says in the video. The cooling system moves - if the machine subtitle translation is correct - 820 cubic metres of air per hour and ensures a constant flow of air. In total, the «computer» has 22,000 watts of power.
For her walk-in computer, Suda-baka first measures a real computer in order to plan the components in the correct proportions in a 3D programme. She bolts together custom-made aluminium rods for the frame. The individual components consist of wooden parts sprayed with paint.
The interior is designed to resemble a modern gaming PC with elaborate RGB lighting: Nine illuminated fans bring the case to life. The fictitious graphics card «RTX 6090», the «water cooling» and the three «RAM bars» also light up in colour.
The replica is not a working PC, but just a spectacular content creator project. And probably an advert for the built-in air conditioning system. Here you can watch the video.
Feels just as comfortable in front of a gaming PC as she does in a hammock in the garden. Likes the Roman Empire, container ships and science fiction books. Focuses mostly on unearthing news stories about IT and smart products.
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