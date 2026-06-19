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Collector Con Züri: Pokémon cards meet ‘Gotta Catch ’Em All’

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 19.6.2026

Jason Paige, the English voice of Pokémon, is performing in Switzerland for the first time. Fans at ‘Collector Con Züri’ will also be swapping trading cards, buying collectables and celebrating Pokémon nostalgia. We’re giving away tickets!

Just a few notes are enough for a whole generation to know: it’s time to catch Pokémon. Jason Paige, the voice behind the English Pokémon opening theme, is coming to Switzerland for the first time. He will be appearing on 1 July 2026 at the «Collector Con Züri».

The event will take place at The Hall in Dübendorf. Collectomat is organising it in collaboration with TwoMoons. Alongside Paige’s performance, the focus will be on Pokémon trading cards, vendor stalls and the Community.

Trade, buy and take a trip down memory lane

Doors open to all visitors from 2 pm. In the afternoon, you can trade cards, buy collectables and browse the various traders’ stalls. The organiser has also announced Pokémon products and merchandise.

According to the information provided, Jason Paige will be on site all day. Souvenir photos with him are free, but you’ll need to pay extra for autographs. According to the event description, the organiser will pass on these proceeds to the artist.

The flyer makes it clear what it’s all about: Pokémon cards, the Community and Jason Paige as a special guest.

Source: TwoMoons

Paige’s appearance begins at 6 pm. Afterwards, he will answer questions from the audience during a Q&A session. «Collector Con Züri» ends at 9.30 pm. With a VIP ticket, you can get in from 1 pm. You’ll also receive a personal meet & greet with Jason Paige and a signed card.

Tickets are available in advance only

Standard tickets cost 30 francs. The VIP package costs 100 francs. Admission is free for children born in 2016 or later. There are no plans for a box office on the day. Tickets are available in advance online at Eventfrog.

We’re giving away five tickets

Would you like to see Jason Paige live and spend an afternoon playing with Pokémon cards? We’re giving away 5 × 1 standard ticket for the «Collector Con Züri».

‘Collector Con Züri’ competition Take part and, with a bit of luck, win a ticket to ‘Collector Con Züri’ Entry conditions Participate

Click on «Take part» and you’ll be entered into the prize draw. You’ll need a registered customer account to take part. If you win, we’ll notify you by email. The competition runs until Wednesday, 24 June 2026.

Which Pokémon card would you hand to Jason Paige to have signed? Write it in the comments.

Header image: Gill_figueroa / Shutterstock.com

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