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These games are in the running for "Game of the Year 2026"

Ramon Schneider Translation: machine translated 20.5.2026

Nine board games are hoping to win one of the industry's most important awards in 2026. The list takes you to sticker villages, magic shops and moon colonies - and includes two titles from a Swiss publisher.

For board game fans, the nominations for the «Game of the Year» are similar to the Oscar nominations for cinema: they are immediately discussed - often controversially. Which games are missing? Which surprises are on the list? And which titles do fans suddenly look for, play and discuss more often after the announcement?

The list for 2026 has now been finalised. The jury nominates three titles in each of three categories: «Game of the Year», «Connoisseur Game of the Year» and «Children's Game of the Year». The selection ranges from accessible family games to more tactical challenges and children's games with a bluff, memory and spook factor.

A striking feature this year is that many of the nominated games do not rely on thick rulebooks, but on direct social moments - joint planning, assessment, bluffing and memorising. From a Swiss perspective, the list is particularly exciting: Game Factory is represented twice with «Dito!» and «Verflixt verzaubert».

Game of the year

The main category is dominated by accessible games that are quickly explained and thrive on interaction.

Cozy Sticker Ville

The jury writes: «When planning together, a constructive atmosphere is created that captivates all those playing along. Placing the stickers is fun and guarantees a quick sense of achievement. The cheerful village building game offers an exciting time-out that is inviting, rather than driving, and is easily accessible thanks to a low rules threshold. At the same time, the game poses social questions of our time, which the group can discuss.»

1 to 6 people

From 8 years

30 to 60 minutes

Board games EUR 67,90 Cozy Stickerville DE German, 1 - 6 Players

Ditto!

The jury praises: «At first glance, «Ditto!» is a competition for the most points. At its core, however, it unites us as a group, because we can only be successful by correctly recognising similarities. We also get to know our fellow players better. Knowledge is not required, but rather an understanding of the others' points of view - and a tactical feel for the best placement of the terms.»

3 to 7 people

From 10 years

30 minutes

Puzzle games Game Factory Dito German, 3 - 7 Players 1

Morty Sorty Magic Shop

The jury emphasises: «The clear task of «Morty Sorty Magic Shop» is quickly grasped. In the course of the game, the existing temptations - in combination with the existing constraints - exert a special appeal. Whether the ingredients end up on the front or back in the display is a matter of chance and adds an interesting element of luck. The overall playful package is just as impressive as the loving design of the material.»

2 to 4 people

From 8 years

30 minutes

Board games EUR 27,15 Schmidt Spiele Morty Sorty Magic Shop German, 2 - 4 Players

Expert game of the year

More tactics count in the connoisseur game, but not necessarily more complexity. The three nominated titles offer co-operative boss battles, simultaneous decisions and direct competition on the game board.

Boss Fighters QR

According to the jury, the focus is on: «Finding a common tactic as a group of heroes is a challenge that is as appealing as it is unifying. Individual strengths meet surprising enemy skills. The difficulty level can be adapted to the group thanks to the intuitive app. Increasingly powerful bosses offer plenty of excitement.»

2 to 4 people

From 10 years

40 to 60 minutes

Card games EUR 41,61 Pegasus Boss Fighters QR German, 2 - 4 Players 2

Moon Colony Bloodbath

What the jury says: «An editorially excellent game in which there is no waiting time because everyone has a turn at the same time. It harbours a surprising socio-critical depth: we are heading into the abyss with our eyes wide open and are nefariously relying on our own advantages. Nevertheless, hope dies last.»

1 to 5 people

From 12 years

45 minutes

Card games −8% EUR 43,44 was EUR 47,14 Moon Colony Bloodbath German, 1 - 5 Players

Rebirth

According to the jury, the decisive factor here is: «The simple basic principle of «Rebirth» opens up a multitude of tactical possibilities. The rules are elegant and force players to concentrate on the essentials. The direct competition on the shared map leads to a lively and interactive experience in which constructive planning takes centre stage.»

2 to 4 people

From 10 years

30 to 60 minutes

Children's game of the year

The children's games show how much excitement simple ideas can generate: memorising, bluffing, combining - with few rules and lots of energy at the table.

Buh Party

Why it has been nominated: «Thanks to the enchanting costumes, children will immediately be sitting at the table at «Buh Party» - ready to dive into the memory competition. The game not only impresses with its unusual topic and atmospheric design, but also with its challenging memorisation task. The tension builds up costume by costume - thrills from the first to the last glance of the seer.»

2 to 6 people

From 5 years

10 minutes

Card games −14% EUR 17,50 was EUR 20,46 Iello Boo Party German, 2 - 6 Players

The Island of the Mookies

What the jury likes about it: «With few rules, «The Island of the Mookies» creates an exciting duel at the gaming table that children can't get enough of. The task is elegantly reduced to the essentials and grows tactically with the children. Thanks to the loving design, not just an island but a small world emerges from the small box in just a few minutes.»

2 people

From 4 years

15 minutes

Crazy enchanted

The jury recognises: «The tasks of the two teams in «Verflixt verzaubert» are different, but equally exciting. On the one hand, they require bluffing, tactics and a little courage from the children, and on the other, deduction and communication. This creates an exciting race at the gaming table.»

2 to 4 people

From 6 years

20 minutes

Board games Game Factory Verflixt Verzaubert German, 2 - 4 Players

Who wins will be revealed on Sunday, 12 July 2026 at 6 pm. Until then, there's plenty of time to try out the nominees and to bet on the wrong favourites with maximum conviction among your friends. Which game are you rooting for?

Header image: Game of the Year e.V.

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