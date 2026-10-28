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Consistently "good": Wet razors in the Kassensturz test

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 28.10.2026

Kassensturz tested wet razors. They are all good. So stick with your favorite model, you are doing everything right.

When the consumer magazine Kassensturz conducts tests, it can have devastating consequences. Manufacturers pull entire product lines from the market if they receive a poor rating. Our customers storm our shop because a product was rated as «very good». Sometimes, the suspicion arises that Kassensturz rates products controversially on purpose.

Background information This robot vacuum cleaner test’s embarrassing, «Kassensturz»! Lorenz Keller 609 likes 609 181 comments 181

Very rarely are there tests where all products are rated at least as «good». This happened with wet razors. The «wet razors for men», as Kassensturz calls them, are rated «good» to «very good». This makes it worth looking at the price. It's a pity: we don't stock the cheapest one from «I am Men», even though Galaxus belongs to Migros. I think it has something to do with «corporate strategy».

The best razors available from us

In general, we are mostly left high and dry when it comes to the wet razors tested. You can only buy four of the ten models tested at Galaxus, listed here in order of their rating from «very good» to «good».

Razors Gillette ProGlide 173 Razors EUR 33,98 Wilkinson Hydro 5 36 Razors Quantity discount EUR 9,08 per piece for 2 units Gillette Mach3 147 Razors Bic Hybrid 5 3

So that you have more reading material after this short-trimmed story, I recommend this fascinating article about why barbershops always have that red and blue pole in their window. Careful, not for the faint of heart!

Background information Barbershops: what’s with the pole? 76 likes 76 20 comments 20

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