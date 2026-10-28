Gillette ProGlide
Consistently "good": Wet razors in the Kassensturz test
Kassensturz tested wet razors. They are all good. So stick with your favorite model, you are doing everything right.
When the consumer magazine Kassensturz conducts tests, it can have devastating consequences. Manufacturers pull entire product lines from the market if they receive a poor rating. Our customers storm our shop because a product was rated as «very good». Sometimes, the suspicion arises that Kassensturz rates products controversially on purpose.
Very rarely are there tests where all products are rated at least as «good». This happened with wet razors. The «wet razors for men», as Kassensturz calls them, are rated «good» to «very good». This makes it worth looking at the price. It's a pity: we don't stock the cheapest one from «I am Men», even though Galaxus belongs to Migros. I think it has something to do with «corporate strategy».
The best razors available from us
In general, we are mostly left high and dry when it comes to the wet razors tested. You can only buy four of the ten models tested at Galaxus, listed here in order of their rating from «very good» to «good».
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