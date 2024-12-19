Controversy surrounding PEGI's 18+ rating for indie hit "Balatro"

PEGI's decision to release the PC card game "Balatro" from the age of 18 has been criticised by developer LocalThunk. It argues that the categorisation is inconsistent compared to games such as "EA Sports FC", which contains gambling loot boxes and is nevertheless approved for children.

The Europe-wide age rating authority PEGI has given the card game and popular indie hit "Balatro" an 18+ age rating. This categorisation immediately provoked criticism, especially from the game's solo developer, LocalThunk. He criticised above all the discrepancy in comparison to other games such as "EA Sports FC": a game that contains loot boxes and is suitable for players aged three and over. He argues that the "Ultimate Team Packs" are real gambling mechanisms. Nevertheless, these are approved for children according to PEGI.

What are loot boxes? Loot boxes are virtual packages that players can buy for real money without knowing what items they contain. This practice is often seen as a form of gambling, as it is based on chance and can incentivise players to spend more and more money to obtain certain items. Critics argue that loot boxes can be particularly dangerous for younger players as they increase the risk of gambling addiction.

"Since PEGI gave us an 18+ rating because we have evil game cards, maybe I should add microtransactions/lootboxes/real gambling to lower the rating to 3+ like EA Sports FC," he commented on X's decision. At the same time, he makes it clear that he is much more annoyed by the child-friendly categorisation of such games with real gambling mechanisms than by the 18+ rating for "Balatro".

The PEGI justifies their 18+ rating for "Balatro" as follows: "This game teaches - through images, information and gameplay - skills and knowledge needed in poker. [...] As the game progresses, the player learns which hands score more points. As these are hands that also exist in the real world, this knowledge and skill can be transferred to a real poker game."

What is "Balatro"?

My colleague Simon described the game in his review as a mixture of poker, Yahtzee, tarot and roguelike. You can read his review on the following page.

Review Balatro review – this card game’s got me hooked by Simon Balissat

It recently picked up three prizes at this year's Game Awards: "Best Independent Game", "Debut Indie Game" and "Best Mobile Game".

"Balatro" interprets poker mechanics in a completely new way. In this game, you combine poker hands from a standard 52-card deck. The aim is to achieve ever higher scores (chips) through skilful card selection and synergies.

Players have to overcome various blinds (minimum stakes) by playing poker hands such as full house or flush and upgrading them with joker cards and multipliers. The special thing about "Balatro" is the ability to dramatically change the deck with unique joker and tarot cards, making each round of the game a completely new tactical experience.

The developer LocalThunk already declared in August this year that he is against gambling per se. He stated in his will that the "Balatro" IP should never be sold or licensed to a gambling company/casino.

The age rating is not the same in all countries, however. The North American ESRB is less strict and gave "Balatro" an E10+ rating. The German USK also rates the card game more moderately with a 12+ rating.

Cost-based loot boxes should be banned

I can well understand the solo developer's criticism of games like "EA Sports FC" in particular. Loot boxes and microtransactions are an absolute nonsense in the gaming world. In my opinion, they should be completely banned and abolished.

For example, paid loot boxes are now also banned in Belgium and the Netherlands. There they are considered illegal gambling. And I think that's the right thing to do. Although games with such game mechanics can still be played there, they no longer contain paid loot boxes.