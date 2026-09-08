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Cooled power banks and glowing cables: new smartphone accessories from IFA

One power bank is becoming safer, another cools better during wireless charging, and then there are glowing charging cables and a tiny SSD. In terms of smartphone accessories, IFA offers several new innovations.

Walking around the IFA, I am overwhelmed by the selection of smartphone cases, but only one I find exciting enough to include in this overview. The manufacturers of power banks were far more creative this year. On the other hand, I did not expect two completely different things at all.

Power banks: safer, cooler, or modular

Belkin is the first well-known provider to offer a semi-solid-state power bank. They call it the «BoostSolid cell». Last year, I saw the technology for the first time at «BMX» at the IFA. It manages with less liquid in the batteries. As a result, they no longer ignite if damaged. Theoretically, I could drive a nail through the portable battery and it would still remain intact and functional. The previously common battery cells would have gone up in flames with high probability.

Belkin's new power banks are said not to go up in flames even if damaged.

The small, magnetic version with 5000 mAh charges wirelessly via Qi2 with up to 15 watts. The 10,000 mAh version charges via three USB ports with up to 60 watts. Both power banks are already listed with us, only the availability still needs to improve.

Powerbanks EUR 109,– EUR 1,48 / 1Wh Belkin UltraCharge Pro PB PD 60W 10,000mAh Display, black BPB044hqBK 10000 mAh, 60 W, 74 Wh Powerbanks Belkin UltraCharge Pro Slim Magn PB 5,000mAh 15W black BPD024hqBK 5000 mAh, 15 W, 74 Wh

At Anker and Ugreen, I find classic battery cells, but with better cooling. Both ensure better cooling for their wireless power banks. Heat slows down charging and damages the batteries in smartphones and power banks in the long run.

The MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro is released in three colors.

Anker relies on mechanical cooling. Inside the MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro, there is a fan and an opening for air circulation. This is intended to allow the power bank to charge continuously at 25 watts via Qi 2.2 at a maximum of 36 degrees. It outputs up to 45 watts via USB-C. Anker plans to sell the MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro from the end of September for 109.99 euros.

USB-C port on the side and ventilation opening at the bottom.

Ugreen, on the other hand, relies on liquid cooling with a micro-pump and heat distribution foil. In tests by the manufacturer, the MagFlow Pro reduced the temperature when charging an iPhone 17 Pro Max by up to 10 degrees. In the ideal case, the smartphone only reached 38 degrees. Ugreen is guided by the industry benchmark, which considers 48 degrees acceptable for wireless charging.

In the photo, the movement of the cooling liquid can only be guessed.

As a gimmick, Ugreen has installed a small window through which I can see the cooling liquid in motion. However, the thin strips are not illuminated, so they are hardly noticeable. The MagFlow Pro attaches magnetically to smartphones and supports Qi2 25W, i.e., it transfers power wirelessly with up to 25 watts. It delivers up to 45 watts via cable. The power bank is expected to cost 120 euros.

Shift wants to enter the power bank market. The manufacturer of easy-to-repair devices from Hesse has been using the same 3820 mAh battery for its devices for some time – at least for three smartphones and a keyboard. Currently, the small company is tinkering with a modular power bank for which three of these 3820 mAh batteries are inserted into a housing.

Shift puts three of its batteries into a housing and the power bank is ready.

This results in a power bank with 11,460 mAh. If needed, you could also put a freshly charged battery from the power bank into your smartphone. The housing at the IFA was still a prototype and is expected to become even more compact by the final version. It is still unclear what price you should expect. The batteries currently cost 18 euros each.

Power adapters: safer charging and integrated cables

With the Nano Universal Charger, Anker has increased the performance of its practical travel plug to 100 watts. As with the slimmer model, all plug types in the world are integrated. The new model has additionally received a display that shows how much power is flowing. Additionally, the device checks the voltage and gives an OK if the socket is safe. Price and availability are still unclear.

This travel adapter measures the voltage of the socket.

If you need more charging power, the Nexode Pro from Ugreen might be something for you. It transfers a combined total of up to 160 watts. For the highest charging speed, you must use the integrated cable. It transfers up to 140 watts. The USB-C port of the power adapter outputs a maximum of 100 watts – the USB-A port 22.5 watts. Price and availability have not yet been determined.

The Pixel smartphone by no means calls up the full power of the adapter.

If an integrated cable is not enough for you, ESR might have a suitable power adapter on offer from March 2027. In the Xtend, two USB-C cables are permanently installed. The charging power is lower at 65 watts than with the Nexode from Ugreen and is split between the two cables when both are used. The price is still unknown.

Two charging cables are always included with this power adapter.

Miscellaneous: E-Ink case, tiny SSD, and glowing charging cables

At the small booth of Extem Inno, there is only a single iPhone case to be seen in different colors. Approximately in the middle of the MagSafe connection, there is a round E-Ink display. Any image can be displayed on it via NFC and Bluetooth as well as the case's app. A nice gimmick, where it is still unclear whether it will even be available here.

The circle of the MagSafe connection is filled with an E-Ink display.

Lexar has been offering extra storage media for smartphones for a long time and introduced a tiny SSD at the IFA. The «Muse» is smaller than a credit card, 3.8 millimeters thin at its thickest point, and therefore has no USB-C port. Instead, a proprietary SnapLink magnetic cable is used for data transfer with USB-C devices.

Tiny SSD with a new connection.

In a leather case, the Lexar Muse attaches to MagSafe connections. Its read speed reaches up to 1050 MB/s and the write speed up to 1000 MB/s. It supports 4K recordings in Apple ProRes format at 120 fps. The mini SSD is expected to be available from the fourth quarter with 512 gigabytes or one terabyte of storage.

The Lexar Muse also fits in your wallet.

Thicker than the SSD from Lexar are the charging cables from Scosche. However, they light up as soon as they transfer power. The 120-centimeter-long model sends blue LED light waves in the direction of the connected device, the 90-centimeter cable changes its color. A feast for the eyes for RGB fans and definitely not cables with which you charge your smartphone next to the bed overnight with up to 60 watts.

And what does it do? It glows blue.

The manufacturer could not yet provide reliable information on the price and availability in Europe. In the USA, they cost 18 dollars and are 90 or 120 centimeters long.

Header image: Jan Johannsen

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