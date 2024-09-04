Copilot+: AI functions coming to notebooks with Intel and AMD chips from November

There will be more Copilot+ PCs from November. Notebooks with chipsets from Intel and AMD will then also have access to the AI functions of Windows.

Copilot+ functions are currently only available on laptops with Snapdragon X chips. This will change at the end of the year. Computers with the latest chipsets from Intel and AMD will then also have access to the AI tools.

Lunar Lake and Strix Point become Copilot+ PCs

From November, the Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon chips will have competition: The announcement from Microsoft applies to all notebooks with the Intel Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) and the AMD AI 300 (Strix Point). Some of the corresponding notebooks are already available and more will be released by November. They will then receive the AI functions via a software update, turning them into Copilot+ PCs. Windows Insiders will be able to test the update as early as October.

Product test AMD Ryzen AI 300 tested - how well the Asus Zenbook S 16 performs by Martin Jud

The AI chips are designed to perform more tasks with their neural processing units (NPU, the area responsible for AI calculations). This relieves the load on the central and graphics processing units (CPU and GPU). This should increase overall performance and extend battery life at the same time.

With Copilot+ PC, Microsoft is combining several AI functions that require a minimum of 40 TOPS of performance. Specifically, these are:

CoCreator in Paint: Create and edit images with the help of AI

Live subtitles for videos or video calls: starting with 44 languages in English.

Windows Studio Effects: AI helps with filters and backgrounds in video calls and can always let eyes look into the camera.

Redesign or reshape photos with AI help.

Auto Super Resolution: Uses NPU to upscale game graphics to deliver high frame rates even with onboard graphics.

Recall as AI search on the computer The controversial Recall function is still being tested internally by Microsoft. It is currently unclear whether it will be available in November.