Cycle Week 2025: the bike is the star

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 15.4.2025

The national cycling festival takes place in Zurich from 22 to 25 May. Cycle Week welcomes visitors to Europaallee and visitors to Europaallee and Brunau. In addition, the city tunnel - the cycle connection under the main railway station under the main railway station - will be opened.

At Cycle Week, around 120 exhibitors present an overview of the entire range of bikes: Innovations and products from the bicycle industry as well as new products that can also be tested and touched. The largest cycling festival in Switzerland takes place from 22 to 25 May in Zurich.

120 exhibitors with hundreds of test bikes

According to the organisers, bike-related services, travel destinations and inspiration for the next cycling adventure will be on display in Europaallee. Children and their parents should feel particularly at home at Cycle Week. To make sure this happens, there are all kinds of offers: the Swiss Cycling Skills Parcours to earn the Velopass badge, the Nipper Zone with a running bike course and the Decathlon Kids Playground with activities where kids can let off steam for hours.

At Campus Brunau, the focus is on sporty bikes. The Saalsporthalle is the hotspot for anyone who likes to get on a bike themselves. The organisers recommend that those interested visit Brunau in cycling gear.

If you love your bike, take care of it. Even at the biggest bike festival in Switzerland.

Innovations and further developments in everyday mobility

According to the organisers, the trend towards e-bikes continues unabated and "one innovation follows another": Batteries and motors are becoming ever more powerful and ranges are increasing. Thanks to recycled materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes, cycling is becoming even more sustainable. Bikes are also getting smarter and smarter. Manufacturers are integrating technologies such as GPS, fitness tracking and theft protection into smart bikes.

What's new in 2025:

The Amflow PL Carbon is the only e-mountainbike to date that is equipped with the DJI Avinox motor

is equipped. This e-MTB offers an impressive combination of performance and lightness, with a weight of just 19.2 kg and a powerful 800 Wh battery. The motor delivers a torque of 105 Nm. Weighing just 14.5 kg, the Scott Silence eRide is one of the lightest e-bikes in its class. The carbon frame and integrated components such as lighting and pannier rack give the bike a modern and minimalist appearance.

Podbike has reinvented the e-bike with Frikar: a bike on four wheels with protection from all

weather. weather. It is made from recyclable materials

weather. weather. It is made from recyclable materials The new Twinner bike has a 3.5-inch display that shows the riding data and also serves as a rear-view mirror with a rear camera. Safe braking on any surface is ensured by the

front brake with ABS. The handles can be heated and the anti-theft device is controlled by the smartphone. Serea presents a digital bike lock without a battery. Access is via smartphone and can be shared with friends and family.

Cargobikes in all variations can be seen and tested in Europaallee. From Long Johns to Long Tails, there are numerous models for a wide range of applications with and without electric drive.

The world's best artists compete on two wheels at Switzerland's biggest bike fair.

A bike festival to mark the opening of the city tunnel

To kick off Cycle Week, Zurich is celebrating the opening of the city tunnel with a bike parade and festival on 22 May 2025. According to the organisers, the city is celebrating a historic event with the opening of the cycle link under Zurich Main Station: a tunnel that was built for a motorway will become a tunnel for cyclists. The city tunnel will thus become a safe cycle connection between districts 4 and 5, offering free parking spaces and direct access to the main railway station.

If you want to be among the first to cycle through the tunnel, get a free ticket and arrive at Lagerstrasse at 5.30 pm. From 6.30 p.m., it's free for all and a bike festival with various attractions, competitions and bars on the "city tunnel circuit". On the Cycle Week site, the organisers will be putting on bike shows to amaze visitors and various DJs will be providing good beats.

Admission to the entire Cycle Week from 22 to 25 May in Zurich is free of charge.

