News + Trends 3 0

"Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning": Titan Comics announces new series

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 19.9.2025

The "Dark Souls" universe continues to grow: "Mother of Mourning", a four-part comic series that focuses on the Knights of Mourning and their desperate search for redemption, will be launched in December 2025.

If you think the world of «Dark Souls» has already plumbed all the depths, then you're wrong. With «Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning», Titan Comics is launching a new comic series from 3 December 2025 that expands the universe of the acclaimed video game series. It will once again draw you into a world full of despair, madness and hopelessness.

Unfortunately, I can't tell you yet if and when the comics will be available in our shop.

One of the covers of «Dark Souls: Mother of Mourning».

Source: Titan Comics

An order of knights between faith and madness

The Knights of Mourning take centre stage in this four-part mini-series. This order of knights clings to the hope of resurrecting a mummified saint called «Mother of Lillies». She is supposed to regain her lost soul and bring balance to the world. But the deeper the knights become embroiled in this endeavour, the more the boundaries between redemption and madness become blurred.

As is typical for Dark Souls, there are no clear answers. Instead, doubt, despair and a constant sense of impending doom characterise the atmosphere. Each booklet will contain 32 full-colour pages.

The mysterious Mother of Lillies is at the centre of the story.

Source: Titan Comics

Titan Comics promises a classic «grimdark» tale. Instead of shining heroes and clear morals, you can expect shattered ideals, ambivalent characters and scenes that emphasise the horror of the «Dark Souls» world. Fans can look forward to many moments that they will recognise from the games: unexpected twists and turns, ultimate losses and merciless consequences.

What is a «Grimdark» narrative? A «Grimdark» narrative is a subgenre of fantasy characterised by a dark, cynical and often pessimistic worldview. It depicts worlds full of hopelessness, moral ambiguity and violence, in which the traditional distinct categories of good and evil become blurred. The characters are usually flawed, complex and often act out of selfish or dubious motives. The stories are characterised by brutal realism, political intrigue, betrayal and often tragic endings.

Creative minds behind the project

Mother of Mourning is written by George Mann, who has already gained experience in the Dark Souls universe and has also worked on Star Wars comics. The dark drawings are by Maan House, whose style is predestined for horror and dark worlds. The series is complemented by various cover variants designed by artists such as Bjorn Barends and Warrick Wong.

The interior illustrations by Maan House have an edgy, dark look and are strongly characterised by contrasts.

Source: Titan Comics

«Dark Souls» between game and comic

To categorise the significance of this new series, it's worth taking a look back. Since the first video game in 2011, «Dark Souls» has been regarded as the epitome of dark fantasy. FromSoftware's games have not only attracted attention for their relentless level of difficulty and cryptic lore. They have even created their own sub-genre with the term «Soulslike». This refers to games that confront you with challenging battles, strict learning curves and a constant sense of danger.

The Knights of Mourning cling to the belief that they can bring a saint back to life and march into an uncertain future.

Titan Comics has been involved in the franchise for several years. Series such as «The Breath of Andolus» (2016), «The Age of Fire» (2018) and «The Willow King» (2024) have explored various facets of the «Dark Souls» world. Some stories expand the game lore directly, others tell independent episodes. «Mother of Mourning» fits in here and sets its own focus without being tied to a specific game plot.

Reception and categorisation of previous «Dark Souls» comics

The previous «Dark Souls» comics from Titan Comics have met with mixed reactions. The dark atmosphere and detailed illustrations were praised in particular. However, fans and the trade press were more critical of the realisation of the lore and characters.

The first miniseries «The Breath of Andolus» in particular was seen by many as generic and too loosely linked to the game world. The complex, enigmatic narrative style and the special mystical feel of the video games could only be transferred to comic format to a limited extent - which led to disillusionment among some readers.

Header image: Titan Comics

I like this article! 3 people like this article







