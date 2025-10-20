News + Trends 4 1

Darts: Harrows challenges the Swiss Point standard with "Quick Point"

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 20.10.2025

After years without a serious alternative, Target now has competition. With "Quick Point", Harrows has developed a system that aims to make interchangeable tips simpler, more stable and more consistent.

This sounds like a niche topic, but it affects a central part of the game. After all, the condition and stability of the tip are decisive for the precision, balance and rhythm of a throw and therefore the performance on the board.

Stability is the key

The key difference to other systems lies in the design. «Quick Point»dispenses with classic breaking points and relies on a reinforced connection between the tip and barrel. According to Harrows, if the point does break, it does so in a controlled manner. It can be easily removed and the dart remains ready for use. This saves time and nerves, especially during intensive use in training or competitions.

This is Harrows' response to a well-known problem: broken tips that can hardly be removed from the barrel. While Swiss Point focuses on filigree precision here, Harrows is pursuing a more functional approach with «Quick Point»: stability before elegance.

The mechanism is deliberately kept simple. Each point has two flat sides that can be gripped with the tool supplied. A quick twist is all it takes to loosen or tighten them. According to Harrows, the change is done in seconds.

This not only saves time, but also ensures greater precision. Thanks to the standardised mechanism, the tips can be inserted to exactly the same depth. This is a detail that is more important in darts than it sounds. Even minimal deviations change the weight and balance of a dart. With «Quick Point», all three darts should react identically and therefore enable more consistent throwing behaviour.

Three lengths, two colours

Harrows offers the «Quick Point» tips in three lengths - 30, 35 and 40 millimetres - and with silver and tail in two designs. This allows you to adapt your setup more specifically, for example to your throwing style or the condition of the board. Shorter tips lead to a more direct impact, while longer versions reach a little deeper into the sisal and can therefore offer additional stability.

Compatibility and limits

«Quick Point» is designed exclusively for screw-point barrels, i.e. barrels that are prepared for interchangeable tips. The locking mechanism is based on a hexagonal shape that is operated with the enclosed tool. This allows the tip to be fixed quickly and securely.

According to the manufacturer, «Quick Point» darts and tips are still compatible with other interchangeable screw tip systems. So you don't have to change the system completely if you are absolutely happy with your barrels but would like to try out other tips. In practice, this means that the thread complies with current standards, so the connection itself is technically compatible, but the handling and tools differ depending on the system.

