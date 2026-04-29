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Denuvo cracked: Is the infamous copy protection at an end?

Luca Fontana Translation: machine translated 29.4.2026

For years, Denuvo was regarded as a fortress among copy protection systems - performance-hungry but effective. Now it is said to have been cracked for practically all single-player games. Is Denuvo at the end?

Denuvo - for those who have never heard the name before: This is the anti-piracy software that game manufacturers have been installing in their PC games for years to protect them from illegal copying. The principle sounds simple, but the implementation is not. And the costs (for performance and nerves) are often borne by the honest buyers in the end.

Why is Denuvo so controversial? Denuvo runs in the background while you play and constantly checks whether your copy of the game has been acquired legally. These constant checks cost computing power. Specifically: CPU load and sometimes longer loading times. There are numerous benchmarks that show that some games run noticeably more smoothly after removing Denuvo. The irony is that if you download the game illegally, you usually get a version without Denuvo - and therefore better performance. Those who pay, on the other hand, get the worse version. This causes a stink in the gaming community.

Now FitGirl, a well-known and popular source in piracy circles for so-called «repacks» (these are compressed, unofficial game versions), reports that all single-player games without VR support have either been cracked or bypassed. This is reported by IGN.

Hypervisor instead of real crack

The crucial difference is in the details. Most of these bypasses are not classic «true cracks», i.e. a complete removal of the protection mechanism, but so-called hypervisor bypasses. A hypervisor is a software layer that runs under the Windows operating system and tricks the copy protection into thinking it is running on other hardware.

Technically, this is clever. But it is also risky: anyone using this method has to deactivate essential security mechanisms on their PC, opening the door to potential attacks. Nevertheless, this obviously hardly stops anyone. This is demonstrated by the example of the sci-fi game «Pragmata»: It was bypassed via hypervisor before it was even released.

Review Rage Against the Machine: Pragmata is a hit by Rainer Etzweiler

Denuvo parent company announces countermeasures

Irdeto, the company behind Denuvo, has confirmed to TorrentFreak that it is working on a countermeasure. At the same time, the company admits that the new bypasses pose a security problem. What exactly this countermeasure should be - and when it will come - was left open by Irdeto.

Is Denuvo still worth it?

This raises a question that has been simmering in the gaming industry for some time: does Denuvo still have a raison d'être? The argument in favour of its use has so far been clear: copy protection keeps pirates at bay, at least in the first few weeks after release. In other words, precisely when sales figures are at their highest. But if bypasses are available before the official launch, this argument is no longer valid.

What remains are the disadvantages. Denuvo eats up computing power - at a time when graphics cards and PC hardware are becoming increasingly expensive as a result of the AI boom. Anyone who spends 800 francs on a graphics card doesn't want unnecessary software in the background that costs performance. The ones who suffer are those who buy games legally.

News + Trends Are graphics card manufacturers facing an existential crisis? by Kevin Hofer

It remains to be seen whether Irdeto can turn the tide with its announced countermeasures. For the time being, it looks like Denuvo has lost its most important trump card: time.

Causa Denuvo What do you think of Denuvo? Doesn't bother me - the main thing is that the game is running I deliberately don't buy games with Denuvo I didn't even know what Denuvo was I don't care about Denuvo as long as it gets cracked Vote

Header image: Denuvo

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