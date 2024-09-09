Design for a better future: Zurich Design Weeks celebrate positive messages

The third edition of Zurich Design Weeks, the largest design event in Switzerland, will take place from 12 to 29 September 2024. From a "poster safari" to a pyjama party - it's well worth a visit.

Once a year, the three-week Zurich Design Weeks (ZDW) festival invites a wide audience to experience numerous exhibitions, installations and events. It brings together established institutions and up-and-coming talent from the design scene and offers a varied programme with discussions, city tours and workshops. Because the topic is "Good News", positive news from the world of design as well as progressive, sustainable ideas that inspire optimism will take centre stage. After all, design has the potential to positively influence the world with products and technologies.

The topic is also reflected in a new key visual: a black and green cube that creates an optical illusion will be visible in Zurich's cityscape during the event. Designed by ALP Atelier Landolt Pfister, the cube combines a breaking news banner with a powerful, playful message. "The cube was explicitly developed for multi-year use, can be stored in a space-saving manner and is definitely an eye-catcher," says festival director Gabriela Chicherio. "We are already looking forward to the moment when Zurich becomes a design city again."

This year's key visual was designed by ALP Atelier Landolt Pfister.

Zurich Design Weeks, 2023.

Poster Safari

This year, the well-known graphic designer Stefan Sagmeister is taking part in the ZDW 2024 Poster Safari alongside 19 graphic designers. The posters will be exhibited in public spaces in Zurich from 16 to 29 September and brought to life using augmented reality. In the "Newcomer" format, five graduates from leading Swiss design universities will also be presenting their projects that deal with sustainability and inclusion.

Kyiv Design Week

The partnership with Kyiv Design Week (KDW), which was partly held in Zurich in 2023, will continue in 2024. KDW will return to Kyiv from 28 August to 4 September 2024, where some of the posters will also be shown. Here in Switzerland, visitors can expect two highlights by Ukrainian artists: "The landmark 'Soul' by Mykola Kabluka and his team from Expolight transforms the ticket hall at Enge railway station into a magical world," reads the ZDW press release. "With Good Vibes', Katerina Bulgakova Zurich is showing collectibles, handicrafts, decorative objects and unique creations from the Ukrainian brands Furn Object and Mü Store."

Kyiv Design Week, 2023.

Healthy sleep

Multiple projects will explore sleep quality, mattress recycling and ideal bedroom design. Ikea Switzerland presents the exhibition "It's time for a good night's sleep" and guides visitors through a world of dreams and relaxation. Ecomade and Lavie are organising a pyjama party and presenting sustainable sleep solutions under the motto "Design your Sleep".

Ikea Switzerland exhibition, 2023

More exhibitions and showrooms

This year's edition brings together local, national and international creatives from various disciplines. The exhibitions and showrooms will present numerous projects that spread good news.