Design for animals and humans: when birdhouses are more than just nesting places

More and more designers are taking on birdhouses - with a creativity that you would otherwise be more familiar with from galleries or showrooms.

Whether wood, ceramic or metal, whether playful, minimalist or futuristic: birdhouses are no longer just designed as classic houses. Instead, mini-architectures are created that show how design and nature can come together even better.

Studio Ossidiana: a platform for humans and birds

The Rotterdam design studio Ossidiana shows what modern feeding stations can look like. Their project «Platform For Humans And Birds» is more than just a bird house - it is a space for people and animals. Both indoors and outdoors, the modular platform invites you to rethink boundaries and share spaces. «We wanted to translate the relationship between humans and birds spatially», explains the studio. It's not just about feeding, but about redefining closeness and distance.

With its employees, Studio Ossidiana goes far beyond the classic understanding of a bird's home. It becomes a place that encourages us to reflect on our coexistence.

The feeding stations are just as much a part of the platform as the seating areas.

The installation consists of sculptural elements that look like a mixture of park bench and art object. «It started with a curiosity about birds», says the studio. «But soon we became more interested in the spaces of birds - in our metaphors, our music, our cities.» The installation explores how boundaries are set, retreats created or spaces divided - poetically and politically at the same time.

Part of the platform concept are free-standing pigeon towers.

Beautiful even unused: the birdhouses by Roee Magdassi

The Tel Aviv designer Roee Magdassi brings stylish bird feeders to gardens and balconies with his project «Meeting-Point». The collection is characterised by clear lines and floating shapes that are reminiscent of a mixture of modern architecture and minimal art. «The elements invite birds to come closer and share a common space», explains Magdassi. At the same time, they are designed to look good even when unused.

The designs by Roee Magdassi deviate greatly from a conventional house construction. They impress with their character reminiscent of mobiles.

These birdhouses combine nature and design in a harmonious way.

Known for minimalist design with a playful touch, Magdassi combines functionality with aesthetics. «I want to create practical objects that have personality and bring joy», he says. With «Meeting-Point», he succeeds in doing just that: design that not only attracts birds, but also impresses as a decorative object.

Art Deco for the birds: design meets craftsmanship

The Norwegian duo Stian Korntved Ruud and Marianne Bain bring Art Deco vibes to the garden with their bird feeders. Inspired by the architecture of the classic film «Metropolis» and made from sustainably sourced wood from the Oslo Botanical Garden, they combine design, craftsmanship and sustainability.

Birdhouses that not only inspire birds, but also design fans.

They are made from different types of wood from the Oslo Botanical Garden ... ... and various metals.

Some are reminiscent of houses, others are more abstract.

Whether on the ceiling or on the wall - the series of five feeding stations is not only functional, but also a real eye-catcher. The Homo Faber Fellowship, which brings together young talents and master craftspeople, has made this collaboration possible. The collection celebrated its premiere at the House of Switzerland during Milan Design Week and demonstrates how craftsmanship can shine as a career - and how stylish design for nature can be.

Muji makes it easy: birdhouses that combine design and DIY

At Milan Design Week 2025, Muij and Studio 5∙5 showed how everyday objects can be turned into design pieces. Their project «Muji Muji 5∙5» takes DIY vibes to a new level. One highlight: a birdhouse made from a simple metal bookend and a small wooden drawer. Sounds basic? That's exactly what makes it so charming.

A functional and aesthetic birdhouse in the simple Muji style can be created in just a few simple steps.

«Good design doesn't have to be complicated», according to the studio. And they are right. With just two parts, you can create a clean, practical feeding station that makes birds happy, especially in autumn - and looks great too. The project shows how old things can be reinvented with little effort and a lot of creativity. A real reminder that sometimes design should just be fun.

Birdhouses: ideas for your garden or balcony

Of course, a bird house should look good - but it also has to suit the little inhabitants. When buying, make sure that the materials are non-toxic and that the entrance hole is the right size. This will not only make it an eye-catcher, but also a real home for birds. If you are looking for unusual feeders, here are a few highlights from the range.

Header image: Pia Seidel

