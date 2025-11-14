News + Trends 7 2

USM Haller: The art of always surprising anew

Timeless, modular, can be used anywhere: USM Haller has long been more than just a furniture system. Three ideas show how the design icon is constantly being reinvented.

USM Haller stands for timeless design and clever modularity. What began as office furniture in the 1960s is now an all-rounder - and has long since arrived in our living rooms. Shelves, sideboards, tables? Of course. But now it's going further: USM modules are becoming lamps, bathing worlds and more. Here are three current examples that prove once again just how versatile the Swiss design classic is.

Lamp meets shelf

London designer Livia Lauber has rethought the USM modules and combined them with light as part of a design experiment. The result is the project work: «USMO Light», which was presented during Milan Design Week at the House of Switzerland. The highlight of this innovative floor lamp with integrated storage space is a lampshade made of fine Japanese washi paper. This creates an elegant contrast to the clear metal frame.

The design study by Livia Lauber in the House of Switzerland, 2025. It functions as a reading and mood lamp.

The integrated shelf offers space for books, magazines or chargers.

The lamp was created as part of the exhibition «Adaptations», a collaboration between the renowned London design store «Aram» and USM. Ten British creatives were invited to design the modular system in a new way. Livia Lauber literally lit up the system with her idea.

Wellness meets modularity

USM in the bathroom? Unusual, but really cool. At Milan Design Week 2025, the Swiss furniture brand teamed up with Pharrell Williams' brand Humanrace to demonstrate how design and self-care can merge perfectly. The highlight of the installation «Have a good day»: a bright green USM wet room combined with Humanrace products - a room that makes self-care a real eye-catcher. The skincare brand, founded in 2020 by Pharrell Williams and dermatologist Dr Elena Jones, focuses on minimalist skincare with maximum style.

The USM x Humanrace installation in the Capsule Plaza exhibition, 2025. It included a bathroom fully equipped with USM Haller ...

... and home accessories made from USM elements.

The installation was a retreat that transformed daily routines into small rituals. Pharrell explains the idea behind it in the press release: «Humanrace is a journey of wellbeing, and our experiences at Milan Design Week immerse you in the routines that become part of your everyday life.» The green colour palette and variable system stood for balance, nature and flexibility.

A room divider in characteristic green. A free-standing bath and shower ...

... , equipped with customised accessories and skincare products from Humanrace.

Although USM modules are not intended for permanent use in humid environments, the idea made it clear just how versatile the system is. It broke boundaries and made it clear that design can also be emotional. Even in rooms where you wouldn't have expected it.

Puzzle pieces for customised interior design

Also freestanding was the shelf made from USM parts, which was fitted with a new feature in the showroom of Maana Studios during Zurich Design Weeks: The new «USM Haller Soft Panels» - textile elements that give the iconic system a completely new look.

Upgrade: The soft shelf doors can be effortlessly attached to USM systems thanks to magnets.

They improve the room acoustics. And they create a warm atmosphere.

The «Soft Panels» are made from 40 per cent recycled Seaqual fibres, which are obtained from plastic waste from the sea. They are soft to the touch and create warm, textile accents that contrast with the metallic structure of the USM system. Thanks to magnets, they can be easily and flexibly inserted into the tubular structure - without any tools. In addition to their aesthetic effect, they optimise the room acoustics and offer additional design freedom thanks to movable elements.

Numerous possibilities thanks to a new element.

USM remains exciting

Whether lamps or bathroom worlds - USM continues to surprise without having to reinvent the wheel. The basis remains the tried and tested basic module. A smart example of how longevity and innovation can go hand in hand. What will come next? We'll have to wait and see. One thing is clear: the furniture system can be adapted to any living situation and has therefore remained relevant for 60 years.

Header image: Pia Seidel

