More beautiful, smarter, more accessible: design that inspires everyone

During Zurich Design Weeks 2025, one topic took centre stage: inclusive design. Swiss projects showed how function and aesthetics come together to break down barriers.

Fashion for everyone? Sure, that should be standard by now. But what about everyday objects? This is exactly where the «Design Prize Switzerland» comes in. In the new category «Inclusive Design», the focus was on products that make life easier - and more visually appealing - for people with spinal cord injury.

The special thing: The designs were evaluated directly by those affected. The best ideas were then presented to the Innovation Board of the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation (SPF) for further development. You could see some of the highlights live during the Zurich Design Weeks (ZDW) at the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich.

Functional and yet stylish

The new category aims to promote creative ideas that don't just work for people in wheelchairs. They should also help other user groups. These three examples show what this can look like:

Venira: jewellery that helps

«Venira» by Sinah-Moana Mainardi is more than just an accessory. Three silver rings with rubber tips make it easier to operate touchscreens and keyboards. Useful, but still chic.

SollSo: glasses that think for themselves

Ensemble: tools that people like to show off

The collection «Ensemble» by Dan Mandel shows that accessories don't have to look the part. «Grip» is a flexible gripping aid that holds cutlery or pens securely in the hand - and looks modern at the same time. «Ni-ni» is a cup with a suction channel that makes drinking easier without looking like a classic accessory.

Conclusion: design for everyone

These products prove it: Inclusion goes beyond accessibility. It's also about making the world a little more beautiful for everyone.

