3 highlights of Zurich Design Weeks 2025

From everyday objects that break with tradition, to laundry drums that become stools, to celebrating mistakes in the design process - three highlights of Zurich Design Weeks.

For the fourth year running, Zurich Design Weeks (ZDW) shows just how fascinating and multifaceted design can be. Every year, Switzerland's largest design festival brings together exhibitions, installations and events - and creates a stage for well-known names and fresh talent.

Three projects from this year's edition with the motto «Team Up» particularly inspired me.

1. homeworks: everyday life thought differently

With the installation at the Museum für Gestaltung Zürich, Micasa emphasises that Swiss design can be anything but ordinary. Together with Ecal, a limited-edition collection was created, designed by 16 students from the Industrial Design bachelor's degree programme.

The Homeworks installation shows works from the collection of the same name. A clothes rack with a personal touch.

Back from the past: the table waste bin.

Think about it: A plant pot that already comes with a matching planter.

The 19 products bring personality to your everyday life. Some pick up on everyday Swiss culture, others inspire with new approaches. «With 'Homeworks', we present a fresh and bold vision of Swiss design», says Micasa. The collection stands for quality, clarity and a positive attitude to life - and gives young talents the chance to make their ideas visible.

The best thing is that you can get the limited-edition pieces not only in the museum, but also exclusively at Micasa.

2. continuum: circularity as an attitude

In the V-Zug Studio Zurich, the installation «Continuum» shows how design and sustainability can merge. The teamwork of V-Zug, Fischbacher 1819 and the studio Bureau realises the idea of circulation in an impressive and inspiring way.

«Continuum combines recycled composite foams, reconstituted textiles and mechanical parts from household appliances to create an assemblage that epitomises the circular idea in all its facets», according to V-Zug. The aim is to create a design that is based on durability and reusability from the outset and is realised in Switzerland.

A seating landscape: the Continuum installation. Used washing machine drums become stools.

Textiles with history: Fischbacher 1819 makes something new out of something old.

In the centre are stainless steel washing drums, which usually remain hidden inside V-Zug appliances. Now they become striking statements: as seating, containers or reflective surfaces. «These sculptural forms are objects of durability and precision», describes V-Zug. With the «Adora» stool, V-Zug has already shown how Swiss craftsmanship can be used to transform used washing machine drums into something new. «Continuum» takes this approach one step further.

The textiles from Fischbacher 1819 also play a key role: they are given a third or fourth material life and are sewn into membranes that do not hide their past. «Traces of the surface and indications of previous use are not concealed, but rather remodelled into a new structural fitting».

The exhibition is open until 14 September during regular opening hours.

3. Extended Matter: Design as a constantly changing process

Basalto Collective by Paulina Reséndiz brings Mexican design to Zurich - and creates a bridge between tradition and innovation. With the latest group exhibition «Extended Matter» at the gallery Anthracite, Reséndiz presents how design can overcome geographical and cultural boundaries.

The exhibition brings together works by creative minds from Mexico and Switzerland. Names like Studio Eidola stand for experimental design that reinterprets craftsmanship and materiality.

The Mutua lamp collection by Studio H. Fernández is made of handcrafted volcanic stone, stainless steel and opal glass.

«Extended Matter» illustrates how designers and artisans work with processes, materials and narratives to create works that combine tradition and future. «Each piece tells a story - from traditional knowledge to modern manufacturing techniques», explains Reséndiz. The works enter into dialogue with each other - and with the curatorial exhibition «Land Escapes» by Anthracite, which explores contemporary perspectives on landscape.

One highlight is the collaboration with the independent magazine Distigmo, which presents its first issue «Trial and Error». The title says it all: it's all about experiments, mistakes and surprising twists and turns in the design process.

Lighter than expected: The Fragua Chair 03 by Siete Studio is a sculptural chair that plays with hollow space and geometric shapes.

Made from recyclable aluminium in Mexico, each piece by Sebastián Ángeles combines traditional craftsmanship with a modern look.

Good to know: «Extended Matter» runs beyond the design festival and is still open until the end of October. Visits are by appointment (by email or message).

On the last three days of the current ZDW, you still have the opportunity to visit numerous exhibitions, workshops and events. All information about the programme can be found at designweeks.ch.

