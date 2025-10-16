News + Trends 3 1

Diddl mouse celebrates comeback

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 16.10.2025

After a break of over ten years, the Diddl mouse will be back in German shops in 2026. In France and Belgium, it is already making for sold-out shelves.

If you were a child in the 1990s and 2000s, you probably remember Diddl. A white mouse with big ears and even bigger feet. And now the character is making a comeback.

From hype to decline

In 1990, the German illustrator Thomas Goletz invented the character, which triggered a real hype shortly afterwards. There were around a thousand products at the height of Diddl mania. The mouse grinned at us from notepads, exercise books and coffee mugs. Or sat around as a plush figure. Diddl was available in 26 countries. Sales of the products were in the three-digit million range.

At the beginning of the 2010s, the enthusiasm waned. Sales ceased production in 2014 and an attempt at a revival failed in 2016, with Diddl disappearing from the shelves.

The comeback starts in France

Now the cuddly mouse is actually making a comeback. Since October, 64 new Diddl products have been available in France and Belgium. The French company Kontiki, which previously sold Diddl items, has developed a new collection with Diddl inventor Goletz.

Many products were sold out just a few days after going on sale. Nostalgic feelings are obviously appealing. After all, many fans from back then are probably now in their thirties and have children of their own.

Germany and Switzerland still have to be patient

While French and Belgian fans can already buy and swap Diddl products again, German nostalgics will have to wait a little longer. Diddl is set to return there in 2026. An exact date has not yet been set.

In Switzerland, a mouse comeback is also being considered.

If you don't want to wait that long, you can already order the new collection online from the French sales partner Kontiki.

Header image: Kontiki

