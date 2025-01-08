Digits: This is Nvidia's AI supercomputer for the home

Nvidia unveiled Project Digits at CES 2025. This is a powerful computer that looks like a Mac Mini and is designed to help create AI models.

With Project Digits, Nvidia is laying the foundation for consolidating its leading position in the AI business. All AI models created and tested with the system will subsequently run in Nvidia's AI cloud systems.

Lots of computing power on the desktop

Project Digits contains the Grace Blackwell superchip, or GB10 for short, from Nvidia. The Blackwell GPU achieves up to one petaflop for AI calculations. That's 1000 teraflops. By comparison, the current Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon chips have 45 teraflops. The system also includes the latest generation of CUDA cores and the fifth generation of Tensor cores. These are connected to the 20 ARM cores of the Grace CPU via NVLink-C2C.

Project Digits is the small box to the left of/below the monitor.

Source: Nvidia

The Digits system processes up to 200 billion parameters. If the AI model is larger, two of the desktop computers can be connected to process up to 405 billion parameters. This corresponds to the size of Llama 3.1, currently Meta's largest AI model.

126 gigabytes of RAM and four terabytes of SSD storage (NVMe) are standard features of Digits. The system runs on the Linux-based Nvidia DGX OS and offers access to Nvidia's AI software library. It also supports frameworks such as PyTorch, Python or Jupyter Notebook.

The exploded graphic provides a view of the components inside.

Source: Nvidia

Work on AI models to be made easier

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang is ambitious in the company's press release. With Project Digits, he wants to make the Grace Blackwell superchip available to millions of developers. "Placing an AI supercomputer on the desks of every data scientist, AI researcher and student empowers them to engage and shape the age of AI."

Nvidia wants to sell its Project Digits from May 2025. The cost is 3,000 dollars. Not cheap, but it will be difficult to find another computer with this much computing power per dollar.