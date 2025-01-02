Dinosaurs, horses and monsters: these are the new Schleich figures for 2025

In the first half of 2025, toy manufacturer Schleich is presenting a whole host of new figures - here's a selection.

New year, new Schleich figures: As every year, the toy manufacturer presents a slew of new products for the first half of the year in January.

Personally, I love it when Schleich launches new animals onto the market that I've never heard of before. This year, for example, it's the Indri, the largest known lemur species in the world, the "Plymouth Rock" chicken, a special breed of domestic chicken from the USA, and a North Atlantic right whale, whose Schleich version immediately appeals to me thanks to the glitter. What are the craziest Schleich animals you know? Feel free to write them in the comments.

Dogs

For fans of special dog breeds, there is also a Welsh Corgi (without the Queen) and a Collie. A polar wolf and its puppy also expand the range.

Farm animals

The world of farm animals is expanding to include a mule, woolly pig, llama foal and goat.

Dinos

Particularly important for me: the new dinosaurs. A Velociraptor, a Dilophosaurus, Diplodocus and a Carcharodontosaurus have been added. I had to google the latter: It is considered to be one of the largest carnivores that ever lived on earth, was almost 14 metres long and had particularly sharp teeth.

Toy figure EUR 16,13 Schleich Velociraptor

Horses

Even if I don't understand the hype, it's hard to imagine many children's rooms without Schleich horses. Here too, the repertoire is being expanded once again, including the Marwari, Andalusian and Paint Horse breeds

Magical worlds

Now for the animals that spring from pure fantasy: A stone triceratops, a magical deer calf, a moon lion and a baby dragon, among others, are set to appear.

Eldrador creatures

The world of Eldrador fantasy figures is growing to include a shadow worm with red eyes and purple spikes. It is certainly also suitable as a Halloween decoration.

Toy figure Schleich Shadow worm

Special editions

Friedrich Schleich founded the company in 1935. This year, the toy company is celebrating its 90th anniversary. A number of special figures are being presented to mark the occasion, including a lion, a tortoise and a giraffe.