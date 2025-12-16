News + Trends 15 3

Diptyx combines two e-ink displays to create a digital book

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 16.12.2025

Diptyx combines two e-ink displays and brings digital reading closer to the classic book. The e-reader relies on open software and a modular, repairable design.

The e-reader market mostly follows familiar paths: Larger displays, better lighting, longer battery life. Real breaks in form are rare. Diptyx, a small team of developers from the Netherlands, is now trying to do just that. With a new e-reader that combines two displays like an open book, the manufacturer wants to bring digital reading closer to its physical counterpart. To achieve this, Diptyx is using two separate e-ink displays connected by a hinge. The device can be opened and closed like a book and held with one hand.

Two pages, one reading flow

Diptyx replaces the classic page after page with a parallel display. Two 5.83-inch e-ink displays show text at the same time and are thus modelled on the structure of printed books. Colour is deliberately not used; instead, the manufacturer relies on a reduced black and white display.

The resolution of 648 × 480 pixels per display is below the current e-reader standard. It is still sufficient for displaying text, but does not reach the sharpness of current 300 ppi devices.

When opened, the reader uses both displays for parallel text presentation.

Source: Diptyx

Depending on the usage situation, the reader can be used flexibly. Both displays can be used together, for example for longer reading sessions, or individually if you want to hold the device with one hand. Operation is via physical buttons on the housing. Diptyx does not have a touchscreen.

In contrast to many current e-readers, there is no integrated front light. The device is therefore only suitable for well-lit environments and relies on natural light to ensure readability. Unfortunately, this is a clear minus point for me, as I like to read in bed at night.

Reduced hardware with a focus on efficiency

An ESP32-S3 microcontroller works inside, a platform that is primarily known from the open hardware environment. It is considered energy-efficient and versatile. However, the manufacturer has deliberately dispensed with the performance reserves of classic tablet processors. Diptyx combines the chip with two 1500 mAh lithium-polymer batteries, which together should provide several weeks of battery life.

Charged via USB-C. This can also be used to transfer content to the device. A removable SD card with a capacity of two gigabytes serves as memory. Epub files without DRM are supported. Proprietary formats or closed content are not supported.

The open Diptyx e-reader shows its modular design with freely accessible components.

Source: Diptyx

Boards and components are not completely concealed, but are part of the visible structure. Printed covers protect the technology without hiding it. The modular design and visible components make the Diptyx e-reader much easier to repair than typical, completely enclosed e-readers. Spare parts and repair instructions are expected to be available in the open source environment.

At around 300 grammes, the reader is heavier than classic single-screen models.

State of development and outlook

The Diptyx e-reader is currently in the pre-series phase and is being financed via a crowdfunding campaign. Delivery of the first devices is scheduled for 2026. As is usual with hardware projects at this stage, the schedule and series production may still be delayed.

The housing is flatter than the double display initially suggests.

Source: Diptyx

Header image: Diptyx

I like this article! 15 people like this article







