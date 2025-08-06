News + Trends 5 0

Discovered at Eurobike: PikaBoost turns your organic bike into an e-bike

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 7.8.2025

A maximum of 500 watts of assistance and a range of up to 70 kilometres. What was recently a Kickstarter project was presented to the public this year at Eurobike: The conversion kit that turns your biobike into an e-bike.

Livall has previously attracted attention for its rather unusual bicycle and ski helmets. However, the brand has already launched a Kickstarter project for a no less extraordinary drive concept for bicycles in 2022 and the E-Bike Conversion Kit PikaBoost to the public this year at Eurobike.

Organic becomes E

The drive unit, which is available in two versions, is simply mounted on the seat post, as Livall CEO

Shihao Liao explained to me during my visit to his stand. The two battery variants offer 220 and 158 watt hours of power, while the motor provides a maximum of 500 watts of assistance at peak times. This should enable a range of up to 70 kilometres.

This turns the Biobike into an e-bike in no time at all. The concept was honoured at this year's CES in Las Vegas with an award in the field of sustainability and energy.

Managing Director Shihao Liao at the Livall stand at Eurobike in Frankfurt am Main.

«A total of four modes are available to the rider», explains Shihao Liao. For the European market, the maximum speed is limited to 25 km/h. According to Liao, the various built-in sensors detect an accident, for example. He says: «The motor switches off automatically if the gyroscope detects an inclination of over 30°. If the inclination exceeds 60°, an SOS alarm is sent to the predefined emergency contacts to get help immediately.»

If the intelligent braking system is activated, the motor assistance also stops. According to Shihao Liao, the system is controlled via a controller on the handlebars and the Livall app. According to the manufacturer, the light version of the PikaBoost costs 299 euros, while the more powerful version is available for 530 euros.

The PikaBoost is controlled via the remote controller on the handlebars.

Our purchasing department is clarifying whether and when we will have the e-bike conversion kit «PikaBoost» from Livall in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Patrick Bardelli

I like this article! 5 people like this article







