Disney x Essence: 5 new products that are mega satisfying to look at

News + Trends
My top 10 from the new Essence range
by Natalie Hemengül
There's so much to discover in this collection. Perhaps even a little too much. Here are the five most beautiful pearls from Essence's Disney collection centred around the little mermaid Ariel. Hold your breath, we're diving.
But Essence really meant well for Disney fans. The new spring collection comprises a total of forty items. All of them limited. And inspired by the little mermaid. Where my favourite drugstore brand and my favourite Disney film meet, I'm not far away either. Lurking somewhere in the seaweed.
These underwater treasures from the seemingly endless sea of products are particularly visually appealing to me
There are five colours in this face palette. Striking: the bronzer, blush and highlighter pans are organically shaped, just like the box itself. This makes the oyster-inspired overall look particularly cosy. Also included: a mirror and powder surfaces embossed with starfish and the like. Incidentally, the product is called «The World Is My Oyster». Cute!
I thought we'd left silicone sponges behind once and for all in 2017. Essence sees things differently and is launching «Double The Magic», a beauty sponge with a glittering silicone surface. A feature that «is supposed to guarantee even application and minimal product absorption». The concept has never worked for me. That's why no amount of seahorses could get me to pick up one of these things again. Nevertheless, I have to admit: The Sponge still looks pretty!
The «Ice Face Roller» is a cooling massage tool. The silicone mould consists of two halves, which you first put together and then fill with water. For this purpose, there is an opening at the top of the spiral, which is fitted with a sealable plug. Then put it in the freezer. The result? An XXL ice cube in the shape of a sea snail that you can run over your face. It's supposed to wake up tired skin. It's not something I want to add to my skincare routine, but I can't deny the hypnotising effect the visual has on me.
You'll be seeing more of these yummy donut applicators in the future. Following the success of Laneige «Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums», Essence is now also using the soft silicone cushions with the hole in the centre for its two «Peptide Shimmer lip glosses». They are ultra comfortable to apply - and even more pleasant to look at, in my opinion. Essence promises a nourishing, non-sticky formula. Includes a golden pendant.
They look a bit like test tubes. This makes the «Bi-Phase Lip Oils» particularly interesting for me. That and the colour change that can be seen in the lower third. This is due to the combination of moisturising oils and a water-soluble base. The phases separate due to the different densities. The result is a cool effect. «According to Essence, You Can Swim With Us» (blue) and «Swim Towards Your Dreams» (pink) have a light texture that is designed to create a shiny, shimmering finish.
The «The Little Mermaid» collection from Essence will be in stores soon.
As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all