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Disney x Essence: 5 new products that are mega satisfying to look at

Natalie Hemengül Translation: machine translated 17.3.2026

There's so much to discover in this collection. Perhaps even a little too much. Here are the five most beautiful pearls from Essence's Disney collection centred around the little mermaid Ariel. Hold your breath, we're diving.

But Essence really meant well for Disney fans. The new spring collection comprises a total of forty items. All of them limited. And inspired by the little mermaid. Where my favourite drugstore brand and my favourite Disney film meet, I'm not far away either. Lurking somewhere in the seaweed.

But it's not enough for me, I want meeeeeeore! I can literally hear Arielle singing.

Source: Essence

These underwater treasures from the seemingly endless sea of products are particularly visually appealing to me

1. the oyster as inspiration

There are five colours in this face palette. Striking: the bronzer, blush and highlighter pans are organically shaped, just like the box itself. This makes the oyster-inspired overall look particularly cosy. Also included: a mirror and powder surfaces embossed with starfish and the like. Incidentally, the product is called «The World Is My Oyster». Cute!

See this treasure, my favourite piece.

Source: Essence I found it, didn't I find my happiness? - Ariel the mermaid

Source: Essence

2. the comeback of the silicone sponge?

I thought we'd left silicone sponges behind once and for all in 2017. Essence sees things differently and is launching «Double The Magic», a beauty sponge with a glittering silicone surface. A feature that «is supposed to guarantee even application and minimal product absorption». The concept has never worked for me. That's why no amount of seahorses could get me to pick up one of these things again. Nevertheless, I have to admit: The Sponge still looks pretty!

Gleaming like a drop of water in the sunlight: the silicone surface of the 2-in-1 sponge.

Source: Essence

3. This gets even tired snails going in the morning

The «Ice Face Roller» is a cooling massage tool. The silicone mould consists of two halves, which you first put together and then fill with water. For this purpose, there is an opening at the top of the spiral, which is fitted with a sealable plug. Then put it in the freezer. The result? An XXL ice cube in the shape of a sea snail that you can run over your face. It's supposed to wake up tired skin. It's not something I want to add to my skincare routine, but I can't deny the hypnotising effect the visual has on me.

Keep it cool, Mermaid!

Source: Essence

4. to bite into, don't you think?

You'll be seeing more of these yummy donut applicators in the future. Following the success of Laneige «Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums», Essence is now also using the soft silicone cushions with the hole in the centre for its two «Peptide Shimmer lip glosses». They are ultra comfortable to apply - and even more pleasant to look at, in my opinion. Essence promises a nourishing, non-sticky formula. Includes a golden pendant.

These lip applicators look like donuts made of ice cream.

Source: Essence

5. the chemistry is right here

They look a bit like test tubes. This makes the «Bi-Phase Lip Oils» particularly interesting for me. That and the colour change that can be seen in the lower third. This is due to the combination of moisturising oils and a water-soluble base. The phases separate due to the different densities. The result is a cool effect. «According to Essence, You Can Swim With Us» (blue) and «Swim Towards Your Dreams» (pink) have a light texture that is designed to create a shiny, shimmering finish.

Just look around. Isn't that beautiful? Have you ever seen anything like it? - Arielle

Source: Essence

The «The Little Mermaid» collection from Essence will be in stores soon.

Header image: Natalie Hemengül

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