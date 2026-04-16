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DJI Osmo Pocket 4: the same in principle, better in the details

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 16.4.2026

DJI gives its vlog camera an upgrade. The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 is a little better all round than its predecessor - but not fundamentally different.

The negative news is also positive news: DJI has not fundamentally changed the concept of its video blog camera. The same applies to the new Osmo Pocket 4 as to its predecessor, the Osmo Pocket 3.

The small video camera with integrated gimbal is ideal if you want to film yourself or take quick and easy shots on the go. Many Youtubers and social media creators use models like this.

Product test DJI Osmo Pocket 3: the best video camera for travelling by Lorenz Keller

This is new with the Pocket 4

The dimensions are almost identical to its predecessor. Only the weight has increased by 10 grammes to 190 grammes. This is probably due to the larger battery: instead of 1300 mAh, 1545 mAh are now installed.

The internal memory is fundamentally new. Previously, the Osmo Pocket could only record on memory cards. Now 107 GB are directly available for recording. As before, you can also use memory cards up to 1 TB.

Both the touchscreen and the sensor are the same size as before. However, a new sensor is used: the Pocket 4 films slow motion in 4K at 240 frames per second - the Pocket 3 only had 120 frames per second.

The object and face recognition and autofocus have been upgraded. The same applies to data transfer: The new camera supports WLAN 6 and USB 3.1 to transfer videos faster to a computer or smartphone.

The Osmo Pocket is ideal for filming yourself. The video light is included in the Creator Combo.

How does it work with the double zoom?

DJI advertises the Pocket 4 with a «2× lossless zoom». As far as can be seen, this is not an optical zoom with a different focal length, but a digital magnification.

At least: According to the manufacturer, this can be used without interruption during recording. This is helpful if you need a less wide-angle field of view. The test will have to show how good this looks.

The pre-sale starts immediately, delivery begins on 22 April. Prices for Switzerland: 559 francs for the Creator Combo with lots of accessories, 449 francs for the standard model. The prices for the EU region are still open.

Action cameras New EUR 799,– DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Creator Combo 60p, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Action cameras DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Standard Combo 60p, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

The Creator Combo is particularly exciting because DJI includes a generous range of accessories such as a tripod. Brand new extras are also included: a miniature clip-on microphone or an attachable video light.

DJI supplies the Creator Combo with lots of accessories.

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