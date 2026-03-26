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DJI presents 360-degree drone

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 26.3.2026

The Avata 360 is DJI's answer to the Antigravity A1. The drone records all-round videos in 8K. It is controlled using an FPV headset and joystick.

DJI presents a drone with a 360-degree camera. The Avata 360 combines a cinewhoop design with an all-round camera that delivers 8K video and 120-megapixel photos. The concept is the same as the [Antigravity A1]: You can look around while flying using FPV goggles and don't have to worry about the exact image section. This can be set later in the software.

Robust, but heavier than the competition

The centrepiece is a camera module with two opposing 1/1.1-inch CMOS sensors, which can be employed either in 360 mode or as a classic front camera. In 360 mode, the drone captures an entire sphere in 8K at up to 60 frames per second. In single-lens mode, it films with one camera in 4K/60p. The drone itself disappears from the image thanks to stitching algorithms.

The Avata 360 uses DJI's O4+ transmission system with a nominal range of up to 20 kilometres and 1080p live image at 60 fps. It also features omnidirectional obstacle detection and a flight time of up to 23 minutes. 42 gigabytes of internal memory and a microSD slot offer space for images and videos.

You control the Avata 360 with an FPV headset and a joystick.

Source: DJI

At around 455 grammes, the Avata 360 is heavier than its competitor from Antigravity. It does not fall into operating class A1. However, it offers all-round propeller protection. The design is more forgiving of collisions and thus enables flights in confined spaces. The drone alone costs 459 euros. The package with FPV goggles and remote control costs 939 euros. This makes the price cheaper than the Antigravity A1.

Cool experience with drawbacks in terms of image quality

Because the copter records the entire surroundings, you can concentrate on the flight path. Even without professional skills, you can later create FPV camera movements in the software. Initial tests praise this workflow, but also point out typical 360-degree compromises: Stitching artefacts become visible during fast manoeuvres or close objects. The high 8K resolution does not match the quality of conventional drones after cropping. I have already noticed similar disadvantages when testing the Antigravity A1:

Product test Antigravity A1 review: free as a bird by Samuel Buchmann

The launch of the Avata 360 comes shortly after it was announced that DJI is suing the parent company of competitor Antigravity for patent infringement. DJI claims that former employees stole technical principles and then unlawfully applied for a patent with the new company.

Header image: DJI

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