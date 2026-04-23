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DMEA 2026: Between AI hype and cyber security

Artificial intelligence and data security are the two big topics at the DMEA 2026 health tech trade fair in Berlin.

Anybody entering the Berlin Exhibition Centre these days will be unable to avoid two letters: AI. Around 900 exhibitors are presenting their products and innovations for the healthcare sector at Europe's largest health tech trade fair. And no matter where I look in the six fully booked exhibition halls, artificial intelligence is omnipresent: patient management, recording findings, making diagnoses - nothing seems to work without AI anymore.

Artificial intelligence has long since conquered the healthcare sector.

Artificial intelligence wherever you look

At DMEA (Digital Medical Expertise & Applications), I had the feeling that I had arrived in the future. A dancing robot here, a jumping robot dog there (although it's not really clear what this has to do with health), completely autonomous operating tables and anamnesis chambers that analyse the state of health without human intervention. And all controlled by artificial intelligence.

Robots have also appeared in abundance: They dance, inform and serve.

The big names in the IT industry will be demonstrating at their stands what is already clinical reality today. CompuGroup Medical (CGM), for example, will be spotlighting intelligent software systems designed to reduce the workload of medical staff by using AI tools to automate time-consuming documentation. Or CANCOM, the IT group is demonstrating AI-supported voice assistants and smart sensor technology. These technologies are designed to streamline administrative processes and support nursing staff at the patient's bedside. The Fraunhofer Institute for Cognitive Systems (IKS) is also taking part and will be presenting AI models designed to help with cardiological or dermatological diagnoses.

The inevitable safety net

However, automating so many processes and feeding algorithms with highly sensitive patient records inevitably opens up new incentives for cyber criminals. Which brings us to the second major topic of DMEA 2026: Data security. Because the more intelligent and networked the hospital of tomorrow becomes, the thicker its digital protective walls need to be. Companies such as Detecon and Atos are addressing this Achilles' heel and want to show how digital resilience needs to be built.

At the Swiss Pavilion in Hall 6.2, over 25 Swiss companies will be presenting their latest digital health solutions.

At the end of a long day at the trade fair, one thing is clear: the medicine of the future is smart and automated, but it will only work with an absolutely impenetrable digital protective shield and the willingness of society to disclose its personal medical data.

Header image: Anna Sandner

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