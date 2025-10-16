News + Trends 16 0

Dreame brings competition to Philips Hue, Wiz and Govee

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 16.10.2025

Dreame doesn't just want to clean your home, it also wants to light it up. The Chinese manufacturer is entering the smart home business with the P11 light strip.

Until now, Dreame has been synonymous with robot hoovers and hoovers. Founded in 2017, the Chinese manufacturer has conquered the market in less than ten years - and now wants to expand into other areas. Starting with the smart home. The first product to be available in some EU countries is the P11 light strip, which will be launched in Switzerland in the first quarter of 2026. Light bulbs will follow later.

Lots of light, but not cheap

For 99 euros, you get a five-metre-long strip with 108 LEDs per metre. This is not a bargain compared to the competition from Philips Hue, Wiz or Govee. Here, the top models cost a similar amount, but there are also cheaper variants.

Dreame is not aimed at the low-cost segment, but delivers as much power as possible. At 360 lumens per metre, the strip is slightly brighter than the Govee Strip Light with 350 lumens per metre, for example, which my colleague Debora tested recently.

Own app - but also Matter connection

The Dreame P11 offers RGBICWW light. This means that the LEDs not only light up in over 16 million colour variants, but that there are also LEDs with pure white and warm white in between (this is what the WW in RGBICWW stands for). This promises better colour transitions and more beautiful white tones. This means you can use the strip to illuminate your home in white light from 2700 Kelvin (warm white) to 6500 Kelvin (cool white).

The IC in RGBICWW stands for «Independent Control». The segments of the LEDs can therefore be controlled independently so that colour gradients and animations are possible. If you use the light strip with the Dreamehome app familiar from the robot hoovers, you can choose from over 70 different light scenes. The LEDs can also be synchronised to music in four different ways.

Alternatively, the Light Stripe can be controlled via the standard Matter, Google Home and Amazon Alexa. In other words, you can combine it with lights and luminaires from other manufacturers.

For Dreame, the P11 is just the beginning. A smart LED light bulb has already been announced. And security cameras, smart locks and doorbells are set to follow under the Dreame Navo label.

Header image: Dreame

