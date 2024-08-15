Dyson announces hair care line

Dyson is breaking new ground with "Chitosan". It is the technology company's first hair care line. The most important facts about the surprising launch in a nutshell.

For more than ten years, the technology company Dyson has been conducting research in the field of hair science. Why only use the findings to develop styling appliances? With the "Chitosan" line, the brand is now launching styling creams and serums on the market for the first time. According to the press release, they are intended to offer an "outstanding styling experience" and have been designed to work in harmony with Dyson appliances.

The Pre-Style Cream will be available in four versions.

Source: Natalie Hemengül

What's coming to the range?

The line consists of the Pre-Style Cream and the Post-Style Serum.

The Pre-Style Cream is used on towel-dried mane and is intended to prepare the hair for styling, condition it and give it hold. The product also promises 50 per cent less frizz (compared to untreated hair) and smoothness. The hair cream will be available in four different variants that are tailored to the care needs of different hair structures (e.g. different proportions and combinations of various oils). Which is surprising: Not a word is said about heat protection. Preventing heat damage has always been a major topic with Dyson appliances.

The Pre-Style Cream is applied to damp hair before styling. Here, Dyson ambassador and hairdresser Charles Aellen works the product into the model's hair.

Source: Natalie Hemengül

The Post-Style Serum is applied after styling to define the hair. It is equally suitable for all hair types (including coloured or chemically treated hair). It is said to provide a flexible, soft hold, add shine and moisture to the hair and also tame frizz. According to the press release, it provides "up to twice the hold with definition". The hyaluronic acid contained in the serum is also said to protect the styling from the effects of humidity. A mixture of amino acids is said to repair signs of surface damage in the hair.

In total, Dyson is launching five products within the "Chitosan" line.

The Post-Style Serum is designed to provide definition and hold.

Source: Natalie Hemengül

What is behind "Chitosan"?

The line owes its name to its main ingredient. "Chitosan is a molecule that is not necessarily well known in the beauty industry. It is a derivative of chitin, which is usually extracted from the shell of crustaceans," the press release explains. As part of his research, Dyson discovered a plant-based variant of chitosan that can be extracted from oyster mushrooms: The complex macromolecule, which is found in the cell walls of the fungus, gives the fungus its shape. This creates the basis for flexible connections. They enable styling that lasts and yet remains supple. This is in stark contrast to products that use simple polymers, whose hold can often appear rigid or sticky.

One bottle is said to contain the power of up to eight oyster mushrooms.

Source: Dyson

What do the products smell like?

At the press launch, Dyson engineer Sam Burrowes said: "It was important to us that the fragrance was neither too feminine nor too masculine. We wanted it to be clean but not clinical. Unforgettable, but unassuming. Basically, we wanted everything and nothing. It was a nightmare for the French fragrance house we commissioned. But they nailed it." Broken down, this means a mix of citrusy, floral and creamy woody notes.

A new kind of packaging

Dyson wouldn't be Dyson if the brand didn't also rethink the design and packaging of its care line. The products don't come in a tube or jar as usual, but in a special, durable pump bottle with a precision applicator (the pink, funnel-shaped part). You press it against the palm of your hand and voilà, exactly 0.22 millilitres of serum or cream comes out. This is to prevent product waste and overuse, which can weigh down the hair. The bottle can be refilled in the original size. The refill cartridges can be recycled at home.

To dispense, simply press the funnel-shaped precision applicator against the palm of your hand.

Source: Natalie Hemengül

Dyson's "Chitosan" line is expected to be available in Switzerland from spring 2025 at CHF 59 each. The refill packs will be sold at 54 Fr.