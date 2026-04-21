Dyson's hairdryer is now also available in a travel size

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Summer trend? The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool blows air into your face
by Lorenz Keller
Travelling with a "Supersonic" should now be even easier. Literally. Dyson is introducing a smaller version of the popular hairdryer to make sure your styling routine fits in your suitcase.
Dyson has shrunk the «Supersonic». But only for travelling purposes. According to Brand, the new handy format of the hairdryer is 32 per cent smaller and 25 per cent lighter than its big brother. The «Supersonic Travel» therefore weighs 330 grammes and can be easily stowed in your sports bag or cabin luggage.
The device is also characterised by an integrated universal voltage of 100 to 240 volts and a power range of 1000 to 1220 watts. According to Dyson, this means that the «Supersonic Travel» can be used anywhere in the world without any problems. By comparison, the regular «Supersonic» has a maximum output of 1600 watts. The travel companion is therefore significantly weaker, but «is still powerful», according to the press release.
Dyson is also gently stepping on the brakes when it comes to setting options: the original three temperature and airflow settings of the «Supersonic» have been reduced to two in the small model. Dyson emphasises that even in the mini format, hair and scalp health is the top priority. This is ensured by intelligent temperature regulation, which measures the air temperature 100 times per second.
If you already own a regular Supersonic hairdryer, you can also attach the existing attachments to the travel hairdryer. According to the press release, the attachments of the «Supersonic» are fully compatible with the «Supersonic Travel». A styling nozzle is also included with the travel version. Additional attachments are available separately.
The «Supersonic Travel» is due to be launched today at a price of 299 francs.
As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions.
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